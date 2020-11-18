Back

Bitcoin Taken Off Exchanges Now Will "Never See Daylight Again": PlanB, Preston Pysh

News
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 14:29
article image
Yuri Molchan
Renowned analyst PlanB and Preston Pysh believe that BTC withdrawn from exchanges now by new owners is acquired with a long-term vision and will not leave cold wallets
Bitcoin Taken Off Exchanges Now Will "Never See Daylight Again": PlanB, Preston Pysh
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

PlanB analyst and the creator of the stock-to-flow model for Bitcoin has taken to Twitter to voice his opinion regarding Bitcoin withdrawn from crypto exchanges by new holders.

The expert has pointed to the striking difference between now and the Bitcoin rally in 2017 in this respect.

Crypto entrepreneur and non-fiction writer Preston Pysh has supported his view.

"Most BTC sold today will never see the daylight again"

According to data from Glassnode, Bitcoin balances on crypto exchanges are quickly diminishing as the price is balancing below $18,000 and above it.

At press time, Bitcoin has depreciated to $17,826 as per CoinMarketCap.

Plan B believes that BTC is being absorbed by farsighted professional investors who plan not to trade it but to hold it in "deep cold storage."

These new BTC owners have a long-term vision and staying power, the analyst points out.

BTC
Image via Twitter

Related "Big Vision. Big Brains": Mike Novogratz Compared Ethereum to Early Amazon in 2015
Related
"Big Vision. Big Brains": Mike Novogratz Compared Ethereum to Early Amazon in 2015

"BTC being gained by financial institutions with long term strategies"

Bitcoin expert and writer Preston Pysh agrees with PlanB, adding that Bitcoin is being acquired by financial institutions that have strategic outlooks for at least five years.

Among these institutions is Grayscale Investments.

On Nov. 16, founder of Grayscale Barry Silbert reported that the amount of crypto under the company's management, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP, now totals $10,400,000,000.

#Bitcoin News#Barry Silbert#Cryptoсurrency exchange#Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Number of Bitcoin Wallets with 10,000+ BTC Hits 2020 High, Showing Whales' Confidence: Santiment
News
6 days ago

Number of Bitcoin Wallets with 10,000+ BTC Hits 2020 High, Showing Whales' Confidence: Santiment

Yuri Molchan
article image Chainlink-Powered Synthetic Oil Token Goes Live
News
6 days ago

Chainlink-Powered Synthetic Oil Token Goes Live

Alex Dovbnya
article image Grayscale Rakes in More Than $115 Mln in Bitcoin in One Day
News
5 days ago

Grayscale Rakes in More Than $115 Mln in Bitcoin in One Day

Yuri Molchan