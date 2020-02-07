Bitcoin SV (BSV) Not Suitable for Wikipedia, Says Founder Jimmy Wales

Original article based on tweet

Being a keynote speaker at the approaching CoinGeek conference, the Wikipedia founder made it clear he has no desire to make any use of BSV for his brainchild

Earlier, BSV supporting CoinGeek (run by Calvin Ayre, an investor in the self-assumed Satoshi Nakamoto Craig Wright) wrote that during the conference that is to happen in London on February 20-21, they are going to have Jimmy Whales as a keynote speaker.

Expecting to strike a collaboration with Wikipedia and get it to use BSV, the founding director of the Bitcoin Association, Jimmy Nguyen, stated that BSV ‘might well have solutions to offer’ Wikipedia.

However, Jimmy Wales clearly said ‘no’ to that.

‘Your marketing materials need to be updated immediately’: Wikipedia founder

Jimmy Wales took to his Twitter page to dot all the i’s and wrote that he does not intend on cooperating with anyone representing the BSV blockchain to utilize either the ledger or the coin for Wikipedia.

He emphasized that he is only going to speak his mind and that believing that he would be endorsing BSV is far from truth. He states:

“BSV offers nothing for Wikipedia and that there is zero chance we would ever use it.”

Your marketing materials need to be updated immediately - as people seem to be reading this as some kind of endorsement from me. I'm coming to speak my mind, which includes that BSV offers nothing for Wikipedia and that there is zero chance we would ever use it. https://t.co/Smm5RfXBJc — Jimmy Wales (@jimmy_wales) February 7, 2020

Calvin Ayre responds

The producer of the conference and the owner of the CoinGeek news outlet Calvin Ayre replied to Jimmy Wales in the comment thread. He stated that the necessary directions to the team had been given. However, Ayre continues, he had not found the marketing materials Wales was referring to – about his alleged collaboration with BSV in the future.

Still, Ayre admits that it would be good to have a BSV skeptic at the conference for a change. He also expressed hope that Wales would change his mind after visiting the event.

“Hi Jimmy, I am the producer of the conference you are speaking at. I have asked my team to make any changes you want. I have not seen what you are referring to. Having a skeptic join us is good. I hope that you will understand where you are off base after seeing all.”

Telegram founder donates $1 mln to Wikipedia

A few years ago, the founder of the Telegram messaging app Pavel Durov stated in an interview that he believed Wikipedia was one of the most important inventions made recently. In 2012, he donated one million USD to Jimmy Wale’s world-famous platform.