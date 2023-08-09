Bitcoin Surpasses $30,000 Once Again. Key Reasons Why

Wed, 08/09/2023 - 13:49
Alex Dovbnya
These are main factors that have likely pushed Bitcoin above $30,000 mark
Bitcoin, the leading digital currency, has surged past the $30,000 mark, reaching an intraday high of $30,126, based on data from CoinGecko.

This noteworthy price move can be attributed to various factors shaping the macroeconomic and crypto-specific landscapes.

Harker's hint

A potential influence on Bitcoin's price rise could be the recent announcement by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker. Indicating a possible pause on interest rate hikes, Harker, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), highlighted the central bank's progress in tackling inflation and expressed confidence in the broader economy.

Related
Ripple CTO Comments on SEC’s List of ‘Crypto Securities’ – No XRP on It

This sentiment suggests that the Fed could be nearing the end of its current rate-hiking cycle. Its recent moves have seen interest rates ascend to a target range of 5.25%-5.5% — a level not witnessed in over 22 years. Historically, more lenient monetary policies have often been favorable for riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.

ETF buzz

In addition to macroeconomic factors, specific events within the crypto industry are also likely influencing Bitcoin's current trajectory. The crypto community is buzzing with anticipation regarding the potential launch of a Bitcoin ETF, especially after reports from industry insiders.

Citing his sources, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz alluded to potential Bitcoin ETF approval from financial giants BlackRock and Invesco within the next few months. The introduction of such ETFs could significantly boost demand for Bitcoin.

It is worth noting that the arena could become fiercely competitive, with many ETFs offering similar asset holdings and marketing efforts becoming increasingly aggressive.

More volatility ahead?

However, investors should remain cautious due to the potential for heightened volatility in the Bitcoin market. Recently, Bitcoin's volatility has approached historic lows, signaling a potential imminent breakout in either direction.

Some analysts believe that decisions related to the introduction of Bitcoin ETFs might catalyze this volatility.

In the short term, events such as the U.S. inflation rate announcement scheduled for Aug. 10, with an anticipated year-over-year rate of 3.3%, could further introduce price swings.

