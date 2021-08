Bitcoin Sees Sharp Rejection at $48,000, Drops Nearly 5 Percent

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

What was shaping to be a big weekend for bulls ended up being a flash in the pan.



The largest cryptocurrency by market cap managed to reclaim the $48,000 level at 9:40 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange for the first since May 16.

Image by tradingview.com

The price spike ended up being extremely short-lived. After facing a sharp rejection at $48,000, Bitcoin plunged by 4.5 percent within minutes.

At press time, it is trading at the $46,300 level on major spot exchanges after paring some losses.Bitcoin spiked sharply higher on Aug. 13 after Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Treasury Department wouldn’t crack down on software developers, miners, stakers, and hardware sellers despite the $1 trillion infrastructure bill with the damning cryptocurrency tax provision clearing the U.S. Senate Yet, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin recording double-digit gains was a sign of growing market froth.