Bitcoin Sees Sharp Rejection at $48,000, Drops Nearly 5 Percent

Bears have decisively defended the $48,000 level, sending Bitcoin down nearly five percent

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

What was shaping to be a big weekend for bulls ended up being a flash in the pan.



The largest cryptocurrency by market cap managed to reclaim the $48,000 level at 9:40 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange for the first since May 16.

Image by tradingview.com

The price spike ended up being extremely short-lived. After facing a sharp rejection at $48,000, Bitcoin plunged by 4.5 percent within minutes.