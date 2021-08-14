Bitcoin Sees Sharp Rejection at $48,000, Drops Nearly 5 Percent

News
Sat, 08/14/2021 - 12:02
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bears have decisively defended the $48,000 level, sending Bitcoin down nearly five percent
Bitcoin Sees Sharp Rejection at $48,000, Drops Nearly 5 Percent
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

What was shaping to be a big weekend for bulls ended up being a flash in the pan.

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap managed to reclaim the $48,000 level at 9:40 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange for the first since May 16.
BTC
Image by tradingview.com

The price spike ended up being extremely short-lived. After facing a sharp rejection at $48,000, Bitcoin plunged by 4.5 percent within minutes.

Related
Biden Reportedly Chooses New CFTC Chair to Oversee Crypto Market
At press time, it is trading at the $46,300 level on major spot exchanges after paring some losses. 

Bitcoin spiked sharply higher on Aug. 13 after Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Treasury Department wouldn’t crack down on software developers, miners, stakers, and hardware sellers despite the $1 trillion infrastructure bill with the damning cryptocurrency tax provision clearing the U.S. Senate.

Yet, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin recording double-digit gains was a sign of growing market froth.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 14
08/14/2021 - 14:15
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Sees Sharp Rejection at $48,000, Drops Nearly 5 Percent
08/14/2021 - 12:02
Bitcoin Sees Sharp Rejection at $48,000, Drops Nearly 5 Percent
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Can Cardano's Smart Contracts Be Hacked? Charles Hoskinson Explains
08/14/2021 - 10:15
Can Cardano's Smart Contracts Be Hacked? Charles Hoskinson Explains
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya