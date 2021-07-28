Bitcoin Bulls Should Be Cautious About Intermittent Summer Rally, According to Trader Sven Henrich

Wed, 07/28/2021 - 16:07
Alex Dovbnya
Will this Bitcoin rally have legs? History might not be on the bulls' side
Bitcoin Bulls Should Be Cautious About Intermittent Summer Rally, According to Trader Sven Henrich
While the bulls are celebrating Bitcoin's recent recovery, NorthmanTrader founder Sven Henrich recently took to Twitter to warn that intermittent summer rallies tend to be short-lived.

The chartist is not willing to go as far as making a concrete prediction, but he claims that a further bout of weakness could ensue based on the cryptocurrency's historic performance.

In recent years, late summer rallies did fade. On Aug. 17, 2020, Bitcoin rose to $12,469, but it then retraced almost 20 percent by early September. On Aug. 7, 2019, the cryptocurrency peaked at $12,357 before a 24 percent correction took place over two weeks.

The same pattern also played out in 2018, but in 2017, for instance, Bitcoin's uptrend continued throughout August with only minor hiccups.

A bullish streak

After spiking to $40,927, its highest level since June 15, the cryptocurrency has since given up some of its gains.

Apart from XRP, other altcoins significantly underperformed the king, which in turn pushed its dominance to the highest level since early May.

Bitcoin is currently flatlining at $39,567 after being rejected at a significant resistance level.

BTC
Unless bears manage to push the top coin in the red, it will score its eighth day in the green.

This would mark Bitcoin's longest streak of green candles since December 2020.

In spite of its stellar recovery, BTC is still down almost 38 percent from its all-time high that was printed in mid-April.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

