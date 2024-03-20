Bitcoin Price to Test $60K, Analyst Warns Ahead of FOMC Decision

Prominent crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe has issued a warning to Bitcoin (BTC) investors, suggesting that the premier cryptocurrency could soon test the $60,000 mark. The forecast comes as Bitcoin displays signs of a bearish trend, with recent price actions capturing the attention of many in the crypto space.

Van de Poppe explained that Bitcoin had reached an area of interest to him. He expressed his belief that the price might stay pretty much the same, suggesting that it could test the $60K level around the time of the U.S. Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting. He also mentioned that this could potentially establish a new low for the time being and noted that the likelihood of reaching a pre- halving high was significant.

#Bitcoin has reached my area of interest.



I don't think we'll go much lower, perhaps we'll test $60K today around the FOMC and then we've defined the low for now.



The chances of the pre-halving high to be in are significant too. https://t.co/mF616Xys4f pic.twitter.com/WsJIpEqSx6 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) March 20, 2024

Bitcoin displays bearish outlook

The chart shared by Van de Poppe depicts a clear downward trend in Bitcoin's value, with the cryptocurrency experiencing a bearish divergence, which remains valid through rejection at the $72K area. The pattern highlighted suggests a downturn from recent highs, with a significant level of support anticipated around the $60,000 mark. This primary area for a potential low could serve as a critical juncture for Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the chart underscores the recent price decline, indicating a potential drop of around 20% from its peak. Bitcoin's inability to break above the $73,000 threshold has reinforced the bearish outlook, with the analyst predicting a possible retest of the lower $60K region.

The timing of this forecast is particularly crucial, as it aligns with the FOMC meeting scheduled for later today. During the conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce any adjustments to interest rates and provide an outlook on the economy. Historically, FOMC meetings have been known to induce volatility across various markets, including cryptocurrencies.

Investors and traders alike are on edge, anticipating the potential impact of the Federal Reserve's decisions on Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. A change in interest rates or an unexpected economic outlook could prompt significant price movements, making the $60,000 level a critical one to watch.