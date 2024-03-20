Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin Price to Test $60K, Analyst Warns Ahead of FOMC Decision

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
Michaël van de Poppe offers insights amid bearish trends for Bitcoin and upcoming FOMC decision
Wed, 20/03/2024 - 13:40
Bitcoin Price to Test $60K, Analyst Warns Ahead of FOMC Decision
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Prominent crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe has issued a warning to Bitcoin (BTC)  investors, suggesting that the premier cryptocurrency could soon test the $60,000 mark. The forecast comes as Bitcoin displays signs of a bearish trend, with recent price actions capturing the attention of many in the crypto space.

Advertisement

Van de Poppe explained that Bitcoin had reached an area of interest to him. He expressed his belief that the price might stay pretty much the same, suggesting that it could test the $60K level around the time of the U.S. Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting. He also mentioned that this could potentially establish a new low for the time being and noted that the likelihood of reaching a pre-halving high was significant.

Bitcoin displays bearish outlook

The chart shared by Van de Poppe depicts a clear downward trend in Bitcoin's value, with the cryptocurrency experiencing a bearish divergence, which remains valid through rejection at the $72K area. The pattern highlighted suggests a downturn from recent highs, with a significant level of support anticipated around the $60,000 mark. This primary area for a potential low could serve as a critical juncture for Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the chart underscores the recent price decline, indicating a potential drop of around 20% from its peak. Bitcoin's inability to break above the $73,000 threshold has reinforced the bearish outlook, with the analyst predicting a possible retest of the lower $60K region.

The timing of this forecast is particularly crucial, as it aligns with the FOMC meeting scheduled for later today. During the conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce any adjustments to interest rates and provide an outlook on the economy. Historically, FOMC meetings have been known to induce volatility across various markets, including cryptocurrencies.

Investors and traders alike are on edge, anticipating the potential impact of the Federal Reserve's decisions on Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. A change in interest rates or an unexpected economic outlook could prompt significant price movements, making the $60,000 level a critical one to watch.

#Bitcoin Price #Federal Reserve
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image Ripple President Reveals Next Crypto Revolution in 2024
2024/03/20 13:47
Ripple President Reveals Next Crypto Revolution in 2024
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: What's Next?
2024/03/20 13:47
Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: What's Next?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Endorses Major Asset He Bets On Aside from Bitcoin
2024/03/20 13:47
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Endorses Major Asset He Bets On Aside from Bitcoin
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Memeinator Presale Enters Into Final Stage With Over 96% Tokens Sold
Latin American Blockchain Platform Patex Seals a Cooperation with Iconic Brazilian Footballer Roberto Carlos
zbyte’s SDK Launch: Igniting a New Era in Web3 Growth and Mass Adoption for Creators
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin Price to Test $60K, Analyst Warns Ahead of FOMC Decision
Ripple President Reveals Next Crypto Revolution in 2024
Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: What's Next?
Show all
Advertisement
AD