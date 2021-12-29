Bitcoin Predicted to Soar to $200,000 in 2022 by Brock Pierce

News
Wed, 12/29/2021 - 19:07
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The price of Bitcoin could briefly touch $200,000 in 2022, according to crypto mogul Brock Pierce
Bitcoin Predicted to Soar to $200,000 in 2022 by Brock Pierce
Cover image via commons.wikimedia.org
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Brock Pierce, one of the wealthiest people within the cryptocurrency industry, said that he would not be surprised if the Bitcoin price hit $100,000 next year in a recent interview with Fox Business. He adds that it’s “conceivable” for him that the flagship coin could even break above $200,000:

He predicts that the top cryptocurrency could briefly reach the aforementioned price mark before retracing lower:

It's even conceivable that it could break $200,000 for a moment and come falling back again.   

Bitcoin’s price performance in 2022 depends on “external factors,” pointing to massive money printing that is happening in the world.

Global uncertainly within the financial system will be the key catalyst for Bitcoin growth, according to billionaire.

Still, Pierce doesn’t view it as a gold-like hedge against inflation since it has more risk and volatility.

He believes that Bitcoin fulfills the role of a store of value, while altcoins help the industry to move forward. With that being said, he believes that many projects won’t survive, comparing the current state of the market to that of the internet in the 90s.

Related
Bitcoin Bulls Yet to Capitulate, Peter Brandt Claims

Elizabeth Warren has a point   

Speaking of Elizabeth Warren’s most recent criticism of Bitcoin, Pierce said that he was glad that the Massachusetts senator actually took time to learn about Bitcoin. However, he encourages one of the leaders of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party to seek current information before forming her opinion.
 
He claims that Bitcoin is helping to increase financial inclusion in places like El Salvador, but he does acknowledge that a significant portion of wealth is concentered in the hands of wealthy early adopters.

In a Tuesday tweet, Warren argued that Bitcoin was even more unequal than the dollar.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Activated After 10.5 Years
12/29/2021 - 20:32
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Activated After 10.5 Years
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Union Square Ventures' Albert Wenger Explains Why Crypto Looks Like First PCs for Him
12/29/2021 - 16:40
Union Square Ventures' Albert Wenger Explains Why Crypto Looks Like First PCs for Him
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Former SpaceX Intern Insists Musk Created BTC, Snowflake Floki Ends Up Being Honeypot Scam, ADA Might Be Set for Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
12/29/2021 - 16:22
Former SpaceX Intern Insists Musk Created BTC, Snowflake Floki Ends Up Being Honeypot Scam, ADA Might Be Set for Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina