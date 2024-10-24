Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin on Verge of Potential Golden Cross, Likely Scenarios?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin golden cross set to emerge in coming days
    Thu, 24/10/2024 - 11:28
    Bitcoin on Verge of Potential Golden Cross, Likely Scenarios?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, may be about to form a key technical pattern, with its daily moving averages likely to cross in the coming days.

    Advertisement

    Whether the outcome is a death cross or a golden cross is unknown; however, Bitcoin's 50-day simple moving average (SMA) has turned upward and may cross over the 200-day SMA in the days ahead, hinting at a potential golden cross. 

    Article image
    BTC/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    A golden cross happens when a shorter-term moving average, usually the 50-day SMA, crosses above a longer-term moving average, usually the 200-day SMA, with the reverse indicating a death cross. 

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi’s Bitcoin Vision to Be Realized by 2030 – Details from CryptoQuant CEO
    Ethereum Keeps Plunging Against Bitcoin
    Tesla Confirms It Still Holds Bitcoin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Very Close to Failure, XRP Returns to July Level: What to Expect, Bitcoin (BTC) Has to Avoid Falling Below This Level

    At the time of writing, BTC was slightly higher 0.88% in the last 24 hours to $66,883 following Wednesday's crypto market drop. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    $2 Billion of Bitcoin in Seven Days: Here's What's Going On
    Sun, 10/20/2024 - 14:50
    $2 Billion of Bitcoin in Seven Days: Here's What's Going On
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin recovered from yesterday's lows of $65,149 to highs of $67,546 in today's trading session after the Federal Reserve's (Fed) most recent Beige Book survey showed a downbeat outlook, boosting the argument for more rate cuts in the coming months.

    Likely scenarios

    As previously indicated, the nature of the crossover will determine whether it is a golden or death cross. Bitcoin's current technical setup suggests that short-term price momentum is outperforming long-term momentum, indicating a probable golden cross, which is a bullish signal. 

    If the golden cross is confirmed, a few scenarios might be likely. In the past, Bitcoin has seen notable price increases following the golden cross event, which often signals that the medium-term trend is strengthening.

    Related
    Bitcoin to Hit New All-Time Highs in 2024? Market Survey Says Yes
    Thu, 10/17/2024 - 15:48
    Bitcoin to Hit New All-Time Highs in 2024? Market Survey Says Yes
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    If this is the case, the Bitcoin price could surge beyond key resistance levels. Traders will be watching for BTC to decisively break $70,000, which could pave the way for further gains to $75,000 and beyond.

    However, the moving average crossover is often criticized for being a lagging signal that might trap traders on the wrong side of the market.

    If this happens, the golden cross may result in a false breakout, in which the price surges quickly but fails to maintain upward momentum, ultimately leading to a pullback. This outcome might be possible if broader market conditions remain unfavorable. 

    In some cases, a golden cross might precede a temporary pullback before the rally begins. This could occur if traders take profits in the short term, resulting in temporary bearish pressure. However, following the initial dip, the market may regain momentum, sending prices higher.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 24, 2024 - 11:04
    BlackRock Can't Stop Buying Bitcoin
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 24, 2024 - 10:42
    Crypto Liquidations Hit $271 Million, What's Going On?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life 2024 Gathered the Leaders of the Crypto Community From 120 Countries in Dubai
    BingX Restores Full Operations and Unveils "ShieldX" for Enhanced Security
    Your Best Allies for Your Academic Work
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin on Verge of Potential Golden Cross, Likely Scenarios?
    BlackRock Can't Stop Buying Bitcoin
    Crypto Liquidations Hit $271 Million, What's Going On?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD