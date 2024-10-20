Advertisement
    $2 Billion of Bitcoin in Seven Days: Here's What's Going On

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin reached $69,000 momentarily before falling
    Sun, 20/10/2024 - 14:50
    $2 Billion of Bitcoin in Seven Days: Here's What's Going On
    Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, briefly reached highs of $69,000 before retreating.

    In Friday's trading session, the largest cryptocurrency reached a high of $69,000, its highest level since July 29, when Bitcoin last traded at $70,000.

    At the time of writing, BTC was up 0.17% in the last 24 hours to $68,277 and up 9% weekly.

    Bitcoin's (BTC) ongoing price comeback might have prompted global investors to seek exposure to exchange-traded products (ETPs) linked to the leading cryptocurrency as seen in a remarkable increase in inflows.

    In particular, U.S.-listed spot ETFs have seen a strong uptake, pulling in $2 billion in investor money in the week just concluded, according to Arkham Intelligence.

    In a major milestone, On Oct. 18, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) authorized applications from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) to list the much-awaited options for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

    $2 billion added to Bitcoin ETFs

    In a tweet, Arkham Intelligence reports that BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have purchased over $2 billion worth of Bitcoin in the week just concluded.

    This is the largest ETF week since March, indicating a revived interest and confidence in Bitcoin among institutional investors. Bitcoin ETFs were initially approved in the United States in January.

    The top contributors to this large inflow include BlackRock, Fidelity, ARK Invest and Bitwise.

    BlackRock led the push in Bitcoin acquisitions, adding a staggering $1.14 billion to its holdings. Other significant players in the ETF space also ramped up their Bitcoin acquisitions: Fidelity boosted its holdings by $319 million; ARK Invest added $306 million while Bitwise increased its Bitcoin portfolio by $150 million.

    Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $73,797 in March after soaring for weeks amid optimism on demand for Bitcoin ETFs. The price then fell by more than 30% by early August, before commencing on the present bull market run.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

