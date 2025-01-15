Bitcoin May Test $100,000 in Coming Days, Top Analyst Predicts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michael van de Poppe has shared a Bitcoin chart, along with his near-term price prediction — a bullish one.

This prediction comes as, over the past two days, the world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization size has recovered by slightly more than 7% and approached $98,000 for a moment.

Bitcoin may test $100,000 in coming days, Poppe says

Michael van de Poppe has shared a BTC chart, saying that BTC has had tremendous weekly performance. Since Monday, the pioneer cryptocurrency has increased by 7.25%, soaring from roughly $90,700 and reaching the $97,270 zone today.

Poppe stated that he “wouldn't be surprised with testing $100K coming days.”

#Bitcoin has a tremendous weekly. Wouldn't be surprised with testing $100K coming days. pic.twitter.com/ODd04nTU2Q — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 15, 2025

Tom Lee says Bitcoin might plunge to $50,000

Fundstrat’s chief expert Tom Lee spoke in the CNBC studio earlier this week. Responding to what may happen to Bitcoin in the near future, Lee stated that he and Fundstrat’s tech analyst expect BTC to plunge to the $70,000 level. As for Bitcoin’s trading above in the $90,600 zone earlier this week, he called it a “normal 15% correction” for a high-volatility asset like BTC.

However, he named another scenario, in which Bitcoin could dive as low as $50,000, then push from it and begin rallying again. Overall, Lee believes that BTC is likely to be one of the best-performing assets this year, and by the end of 2025 to reach $250,000.

By now, Bitcoin has recovered and is changing hands at $98,400, having printed a big green candle on an hourly chart. The recovery started after news came out about the incoming U.S. president’s decision to change his approach to handling the trade tariffs issue and ahead of the release of major inflation indexes, the CPI and PPI, which are expected to be higher than in December.

MicroStrategy brings huge BTC yields to holders

On Tuesday, the founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy business giant Michael Saylor tweeted that over the past week, MSTR treasury activities had generated a 1,440 BTC gain for MSTR holders, which transitions to $138.2 million (considering the exchange rate of $96,000 on Tuesday when the tweet was published).

That is a 0.32 BTC gain versus the total amount of roughly 450,000 Bitcoins owned by MicroStrategy after two substantial BTC purchases announced in January so far.