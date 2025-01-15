Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin May Test $100,000 in Coming Days, Top Analyst Predicts

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Major crypto analyst Poppe expects Bitcoin to resume testing $100,000 soon
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 15:00
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin May Test $100,000 in Coming Days, Top Analyst Predicts
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Prominent cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michael van de Poppe has shared a Bitcoin chart, along with his near-term price prediction — a bullish one.

    This prediction comes as, over the past two days, the world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization size has recovered by slightly more than 7% and approached $98,000 for a moment.

    Bitcoin may test $100,000 in coming days, Poppe says

    Michael van de Poppe has shared a BTC chart, saying that BTC has had tremendous weekly performance. Since Monday, the pioneer cryptocurrency has increased by 7.25%, soaring from roughly $90,700 and reaching the $97,270 zone today.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin May Test $100,000 in Coming Days, Top Analyst Predicts
    ‘I Could Just Offer to Acquire TikTok’: Tron Founder Justin Sun
    Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 13% as Golden Cross Appears on Hourly Chart
    SHIB Burns Crash 55%, But Here's Surprising Price Move

    Poppe stated that he “wouldn't be surprised with testing $100K coming days.”

    Advertisement

    Tom Lee says Bitcoin might plunge to $50,000

    Fundstrat’s chief expert Tom Lee spoke in the CNBC studio earlier this week. Responding to what may happen to Bitcoin in the near future, Lee stated that he and Fundstrat’s tech analyst expect BTC to plunge to the $70,000 level. As for Bitcoin’s trading above in the $90,600 zone earlier this week, he called it a “normal 15% correction” for a high-volatility asset like BTC.

    However, he named another scenario, in which Bitcoin could dive as low as $50,000, then push from it and begin rallying again. Overall, Lee believes that BTC is likely to be one of the best-performing assets this year, and by the end of 2025 to reach $250,000.

    By now, Bitcoin has recovered and is changing hands at $98,400, having printed a big green candle on an hourly chart. The recovery started after news came out about the incoming U.S. president’s decision to change his approach to handling the trade tariffs issue and ahead of the release of major inflation indexes, the CPI and PPI, which are expected to be higher than in December.

    Related
    Ripple CEO Slams Gary Gensler Over His Intention to Fight Until ‘Bitter End’ Against Ripple
    Wed, 01/15/2025 - 09:56
    Ripple CEO Slams Gary Gensler Over His Intention to Fight Until ‘Bitter End’ Against Ripple
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    MicroStrategy brings huge BTC yields to holders

    On Tuesday, the founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy business giant Michael Saylor tweeted that over the past week, MSTR treasury activities had generated a 1,440 BTC gain for MSTR holders, which transitions to $138.2 million (considering the exchange rate of $96,000 on Tuesday when the tweet was published).

    That is a 0.32 BTC gain versus the total amount of roughly 450,000 Bitcoins owned by MicroStrategy after two substantial BTC purchases announced in January so far.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 14:39
    ‘I Could Just Offer to Acquire TikTok’: Tron Founder Justin Sun
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 14:24
    USDC Enters 2025: $20 Trillion Volume, 78% Growth
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GamingTECH Awards 2025: Nominations Deadline Extended Amid High Demand
    Karpous Releases Closed Alpha of Its cDe-Fi Platform for RWAs Ahead of Full Alpha Launch
    BLOCSCALE: First Launchpad on The XRP Ledger, Kicks Off $BLOC Token Private Sale Round
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin May Test $100,000 in Coming Days, Top Analyst Predicts
    ‘I Could Just Offer to Acquire TikTok’: Tron Founder Justin Sun
    USDC Enters 2025: $20 Trillion Volume, 78% Growth
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD