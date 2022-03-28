Bitcoin Market Cap Hit $1 Billion Nine Years Ago

The market cap of Bitcoin reached $1 billion for the first time on March 28, 2013.
The world's first cryptocurrency was trading at just $92 back then. The price rally was linked to the Cyprus banking crisis.
Notably, the event was covered by none other than Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Before helping to launch the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, he would write articles for Bitcoin Magazine, one of the first cryptocurrency-related publications.
Mt. Gox, which went out of business due to a crippling hacking incident that took place in February 2014, was still the dominant cryptocurrency trading platform back in the day.
Back then, Bitcoin was yet to become a mainstream asset despite growing adoption. During its first years, the cryptocurrency's reputation was tainted by drug dealing and other nefarious activities.
The market capitalization of Bitcoin is currently sitting at $902 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data. The price of the top cryptocurrency has rallied roughly 15.58% over the past week, currently trading at $47,649 on major spot exchanges.
If Bitcoin were a company, it would be the seventh-biggest company in the world (behind only Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet, Saudi Aramco, Microsoft and Apple).
Despite hitting impressive milestones, Bitcoin still has a lot of catching up to do in order to match the market cap of gold, which currently stands at roughly $12.2 trillion. For comparison, the total value of the S&P 500 index stands at $40.15 trillion.