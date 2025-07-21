Advertisement
    Bitcoin at Least 10X Undervalued, S2F Creator PlanB Claims

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 14:32
    According to PlanB, Bitcoin should be at least worth $1.18 million, per its scarcity insight
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency, recently reached an all-time high (ATH) of $123,091 amid bullish sentiment. Despite that spike in value, PlanB, the creator of the Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model, claims that Bitcoin is likely 10 times undervalued in the broader financial space.

    Bitcoin maintains bullish momentum

    In a post on X, PlanB argued that, relative to gold, Bitcoin has a higher S2F ratio of approximately 120, compared to the former’s 60. Notably, a higher S2F implies greater scarcity. So, despite gold’s historically scarce nature, PlanB insists that Bitcoin is even scarcer.

    The analyst’s argument rests on the 21 million cap of Bitcoin. He noted that Bitcoin, having a market capitalization of $2 trillion compared to gold’s $20 trillion, is at least 10 times undervalued in terms of its current price.

    If PlanB’s projection is to be taken, it implies that Bitcoin should be valued at over $1.18 million. As of press time, Bitcoin is trading at $118,507.67, representing a 0.52% increase over the last 24 hours.

    Investors remain bullish about the flagship currency, as trading volume has increased by 36.16% to $65.88 billion within the same time frame. This may be related to its technical indicators, which indicate that BTC is holding above critical support levels.

    Analysts Forecast $200K BTC

    Interestingly, Matt Hougan, Bitwise’s Chief Investment Officer (CIO), maintains that Bitcoin is in a discovery phase. Hougan believes that Bitcoin could reach $200,000 by the end of 2025, driven by growing institutional demand and increasing adoption.

    Meanwhile, another notable voice, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has stated that the flagship digital asset might crash in the future, along with gold and other precious metals.

    However, Kiyosaki says he intends to accumulate more when that happens. This suggests that the financial author remains bullish about BTC and is eager to invest more in the asset.

    #Bitcoin
