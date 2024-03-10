Bitcoin Hits $69,000, Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges. DeeStream (DST) Presale Goes On

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are on the charge as Bitcoin (BTC) hits a new all-time high above $69,000. DeeStream (DST) presale now targeted at both beginner and experienced investors. This is impressive from DeeStream (DST) given that Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been pumping as if there is no tomorrow.

Does DeeStream (DST) have what it takes to take on well-known cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

Meme Coins Carry Solana (SOL)

Apart from the meme coin drive, Solana (SOL) has already been a great blockchain, rivaling Ethereum (ETH) in terms of speed and transaction cost. Solana (SOL) has robust fundamentals and developers continue to build on it. The ongoing expansion in Solana's (SOL) decentralized applications (dApps), the surging DEX volumes and the escalating adoption rates collectively point to a growing ecosystem.

On the other hand, Solana (SOL) has its challenges such as constant outages. If it manages to sort this one out, there will be more growth. However, as an established cryptocurrency with a market cap of $57 billion, there may be a ceiling on how high Solana (SOL) can go. This gives new cryptocurrencies like DeeStream (DST) an advantage.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on a Roll, But For How Long?

The meteoric rise of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is not anything new. In the past week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and a host of other meme coins went on a run that culminated in huge gains.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is up 60% in the past week after its price skyrocketed from $0.00001081 on February 28 to $0.00003542 on March 6. This ended up with Shiba Inu (SHIB) storming into the top 10 cryptocurrency list. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is only one place behind Dogecoin (DOGE).

Despite this impressive growth, analysts argue that Shiba Inu (SHIB) still has room for further as it is still 62% down from its all-time high reached in October 2021. On the other hand, changing market dynamics and capital rotation could leave Shiba Inu (SHIB) with lesser gains than expected.

Besides, every bull market has its star of the show. Shiba Inu (SHIB) ruled in the 2020 - 21 bull cycle. Analysts believe that this cycle belongs to DeeStream (DST), a hidden gem ready to be unveiled to the world.

Can DeeStream (DST) Challenge Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

DeeStream (DST) is stepping into the crypto space by offering a unique value proposition where decentralization and streaming meet. While DeeStream (DST) is still a new cryptocurrency, it offers a simple yet powerful solution to streaming. Users can easily join with only an email account. Content creators can earn on the platform while consumers enjoy censorship-free content.

Investors are not only wowed by its innovative idea but a token that offers them more. Investors who buy the DeeStream (DST) token enjoy several benefits that include voting rights, revenue share, early access to the platform and a rewards program. Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) whales are both flocking to buy DeeStream (DST) during its ongoing presale as they aim for substantial gains.

