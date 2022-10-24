Bitcoin: Here's Case for Bulls and Bears as BTC Battles $20K

Mon, 10/24/2022 - 15:18
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin's price is now at decisive junction
Bitcoin: Here's Case for Bulls and Bears as BTC Battles $20K
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, Bitcoin's volatility is now at historical lows, resembling that of a "stablecoin." Bitcoin's price is now at a decisive junction, in which it could go up or down.

At the time of publication, BTC was changing hands at $19,327, marginally up in the last 24 hours. While periods of extremely low volatility for Bitcoin are very rare, there have been instances in the past in which prices have violently broken either higher or lower. Glassnode presents the bull and bear argument for Bitcoin, particularly from an on-chain angle.

The case for bears

According to Glassnode, "new addresses" momentum is poised to make yet another move higher, but it has not yet demonstrated a strong 2019 surge.

In a similar vein to November 2018, the growth rate of addresses with a nonzero balance has likewise plateaued since August. This shows that even while there are over 400,000 new addresses added each day, an equal number are also having their entire balances drained.

Related
Bitcoin Just Saw Rare Occurrence on Its Blockchain, Here It Is

Hashrate and difficulty have recently reached new all-time highs. This drives up the cost of producing BTC. Miner hash revenue and mining hash prices have hit all-time lows, indicating miner stress. Overall, on-chain activity and network engagement indicate that the Bitcoin demand side remains lackluster.

The case for bulls

The current bullish argument for Bitcoin is based on the HODLer cohort, or long-term investors' unshakeable conviction and consistent balance growth. The relative buying power of stablecoins is rising, BTC is still leaving exchanges and even the most ardent supporters of Bitcoin have not yet been shaken by the current high volatility and severe downside.

Related
Bitcoin Might Be in Serious Trouble Based on This Chart Indicator

Reserves held by exchanges had fallen to multi-year lows throughout October and have since rebounded to levels from January 2018. In essence, all coin volume that entered exchanges since the peak of the last cycle has now been withdrawn into a nonexchange-related wallet.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image AAVE (AAVE) Now Listed by Stock Brokerage Giant Robinhood
10/24/2022 - 15:49
AAVE (AAVE) Now Listed by Stock Brokerage Giant Robinhood
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Going Down? $10,000 Is Price David Gokhshtein Ponders, Here's Why
10/24/2022 - 15:38
Bitcoin Going Down? $10,000 Is Price David Gokhshtein Ponders, Here's Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image "Ethereum Killer" Tezos (XTZ) Now Supported by Robinhood
10/24/2022 - 15:03
"Ethereum Killer" Tezos (XTZ) Now Supported by Robinhood
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya