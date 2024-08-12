    Bitcoin Hashrate Reaches New Record High as Negative Difficulty Adjustment Looms

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin's hashrate has hit a new high despite rapidly declining miner profitability
    Mon, 12/08/2024 - 18:04
    Bitcoin Hashrate Reaches New Record High as Negative Difficulty Adjustment Looms
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Bitcoin's hashrate recently hit a new record peak of 627 EH/s, according to data provided by CryptoQuant's head of research Julio Moreno. 

    It has now recovered from an 8.5% plunge that took place following the most recent halving event. 

    At the same time, revenue collected by Bitcoin miners recently crashed to the lowest level of the year. On Sunday, miners earned only roughly $2.5 million. 

    The halving event was widely expected to take a toll on the wallets of miners.  However, miner revenue surged to a staggering $107.7 million on Aug. 20, the second day after the halving event. This windfall was caused by the short-lived popularity of the Rune protocol, which caused a temporary surge in mining fees. 

    As soon as the enthusiasm surrounding the Rune protocol dissipated, Bitcoin miner revenues collapsed.

    After the Bitcoin price kept dropping in July, most ASIC miners became unprofitable, according to data provided by mining pool F2Pool.

    Bitcoin's price hash currently stands at $41, according to data provided by Hashrate Index. On Aug. 5, it collapsed all the way to $36. This metric shows how much a miner can possibly earn at a certain level of computational power. For comparison, Bitcoin's daily hash price peaked at nearly $400 during the previous bull market cycle that took place in 2021.

    Notably, Bitcoin hashrate has managed to reach a new peak despite the lack of profitability. 

    Meanwhile, the next Bitcoin mining difficulty update is expected to take place on Aug. 14. It will be a negative adjustment of roughly 4%. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

