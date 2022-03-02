Bitcoin Forming Bullish Double-Bottom Pattern, Says Fidelity Exec

Wed, 03/02/2022 - 06:15
Alex Dovbnya
Fidelity’s Jurrien Timmer has spotted a bullish Bitcoin pattern that could mark the end of the downtrend for the world’s largest cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Forming Bullish Double-Bottom Pattern, Says Fidelity Exec
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, has spotted a double-bottom Bitcoin pattern.

The same applies to Bitcoin-linked equities that usually move in tandem with the largest cryptocurrency, according to Timmer.

A double bottom pattern usually indicates a bearish-to-bullish reversal, marking the beginning of a future uptrend.

As reported by U.Today, the crypto king recently came close to hitting the $45,000 level for the first time since Feb. 10.

Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Crypto
Bitcoin is now up roughly 30% over the past week, pulling off an impressive comeback after plunging to as low as $34,391. The flagship cryptocurrency is still down 35.97% from its record high.   

Last month, Timmer compared Bitcoin’s growth trajectory to that of tech giant Apple.

Back in October, the Fidelity exec forecasted that the Bitcoin price would eventually climb to $100,000.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

