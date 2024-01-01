Advertisement
Bitcoin Fork Linked to Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Records Massive Price Spike

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin SV (BSV), the cryptocurrency fork linked to the self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto, Craig Wright, has recorded a massive price spike
Mon, 1/01/2024 - 14:23
Cover image via twitter.com
The cryptocurrency market is currently experiencing a significant upswing, with several digital assets displaying notable increases in their 24-hour trading performance. 

This trend is headlined by Filecoin (FIL) and Bitcoin SV (BSV), a Bitcoin fork, yet extends to a range of other cryptocurrencies. 

The top-performing cryptocurrencies 

In the last 24 hours, FIL has witnessed a 12% increase, topping the list of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the top 100. It is followed by BSV, which has experienced a 9.6% price increase over the last 24 hours.  

Other cryptocurrencies have also seen noteworthy upticks: Tokenize Xchange (TKX) is up by 8.4%, while WEMIX has grown by 7.3%. The Graph (GRT) is attracting attention with a 7.1% rise. 

Ethereum (ETH) at $12,000 Expected by Top Trader in 2025

Maker (MKR) and Fantom (FTM) are also part of this upward trend, each adding roughly 5%.  

Additionally, Tezos (XTZ) and Kava (KAVA) have recorded increases of 4.5% and 3.7%, respectively. 

The South Korean influence on BSV's surge

Echoing last week's trends, South Korean traders are once again behind the BSV rally. 

This repeated pattern of influence is mainly concentrated on Upbit, South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Bithumb, another major local exchange, is also in the top 3 by trading volume. Notably, these two exchanges account for nearly 70% of the cryptocurrency's total trading volume over the last 24 hours.  

Despite this spike, it's essential to note that Bitcoin SV is still down 78.51% from its all-time high. 

Alex Dovbnya

