Bitcoin Fees Reach Highest Level in Six Months, Here's Why

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Recent data from IntoTheBlock reveals dramatic increase in Bitcoin fees over last three months
Fri, 11/24/2023 - 15:39
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Bitcoin's transaction fees have reached their highest levels in six months. Per data from IntoTheBlock, they experienced a massive surge over the last three months.

This sudden increase in fees is largely attributed to the growing interest in Bitcoin Ordinals, a novel application of the Bitcoin network.

Bitcoin's fee surge

The increase in Bitcoin's transaction fees is both sudden and substantial. Over the past 30 days, there has been a 484.78% increase in fees, and a staggering 1865.88% rise over the past 90 days. 

However, these fees are still below the 2023 peak of $54.8 million reached on May 8.

The all-time high was recorded on Dec. 18, 2017, which was the peak of the cryptocurrency's first mainstream bull run. Back then, the fees surpassed a staggering $103 million.

Ordinals effect

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin has now overtaken Ethereum in terms of transaction fees for the first time in three years. This change is largely fueled by the emergence of Bitcoin Ordinals. 

These non-fungible tokens (NFTs), unique to the Bitcoin network, have garnered significant interest. This contributed to the rise in transaction fees. 

Until recently, Ethereum held the top spot in transaction fees, thanks to its diverse range of decentralized applications and the popularity of its NFTs. 

However, Bitcoin's resurgence, particularly in the context of Ordinals, is reshaping the landscape.

The increase in Bitcoin's transaction fees comes at a crucial time for miners, especially with the upcoming halving event, which will reduce block rewards. Higher fees may offset the decrease in block rewards, potentially accounting for a significant portion of miners' revenue.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

