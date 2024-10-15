Bitcoin Eyes Epic Price Breakout This Week, Ripple Mints 4.5 Million RLUSD Stablecoin in 24 Hours, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues 'Fake USD' Warning to Investors: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today presents the top three crypto news stories over the past day.

Bitcoin (BTC) eyes epic price breakout this week: Details

Yesterday , Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, experienced a significant price surge, testing new levels that analysts predict could lead to a breakout and a new all-time high. One such analyst was Michaël van de Poppe; in a recent X post , he wrote that BTC has already reached the $62,000 level and is now "facing the crucial resistance zone," which seems to be around the $65K price level. Van de Poppe expects an upward breakout for Bitcoin to come this week, or the following week, which coincides with the broader market expectation for "Uptober." At the moment of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $66,883, up 1.57% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

Ripple mints gigantic 4.5 million RLUSD stablecoin in 24 hours

Ripple Stablecoin Tracker, an X account created to monitor the minting, redemption and transfer of Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD, has reported that yesterday, the fintech company minted 4.5 million RLUSD within 24 hours. The minting occurred at the RLUSD Treasury, with an additional 260,000 RLUSD also minted at the same location. The total amount minted within the aforementioned period reached 4,760,000 RLUSD, and both batches were transferred to unknown wallets. As a reminder, Ripple started testing RLUSD on XRP Ledger and the Ethereum mainnet in early August; the stablecoin is now in private beta on both blockchains, allowing extensive testing before launch. The recent minting activity is part of Ripple's broader strategy to enhance testing in preparation for the anticipated launch of the stablecoin later this year.

