    Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Epic Price Breakout This Week: Details

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Bitcoin on verge of one of biggest breakouts in price history
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 12:57
    Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Epic Price Breakout This Week: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin (BTC) has defied the odds today by igniting a notable price surge. Remarkably, it has tested new levels as more gains are now expected from the leading cryptocurrency on the market. Prominent analysts are expecting the start of a price breakout, potentially resulting in a new all-time high (ATH) for the coin.

    Among them is Michaël van de Poppe, a renowned crypto trader and market analyst. Earlier today, he tweeted about this potential Bitcoin price rally. The analyst said that Bitcoin has already tested the $62K price level as expected and, currently, it is facing the next crucial resistance zone.

    This resistance zone seems to be around the $65K price level. Michaël van de Poppe further mentioned that he is expecting an upward breakout for BTC. He predicted that this uptrend can happen this week or perhaps the next week. The analyst then mentioned that "Uptober" is finally expanding.

    The broader crypto community has been eagerly waiting for "Uptober," a term used for the month of October as gains are expected this month. So far, the market has not witnessed any huge price rallies. But today’s Bitcoin price surge is now indicating the start of a more sustained price rally, as expected by experts and traders.

    Bitcoin price targets $65,000

    Michaël van de Poppe had previously predicted the end of Bitcoin’s consolidation period. He tweeted on Sunday that Bitcoin had already tested the $62K range, and the consolidation would end in one to two days. The analyst explained that a successful test of $64K would likely bring the big breakout for the BTC price.

    Surprisingly, this Bitcoin price prediction came to fruition as BTC tested the $64K price range today. As of now, it is trading at $64,906, after a surge of 3.44% in the last 24 hours. The coin is now targeting the $65K range, and once it clears it, more significant gains are expected from it in the coming days.

    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

