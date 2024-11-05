    Bitcoin ETFs Might Triple Gold ETFs, Top Analyst Predicts

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Gold is really "boring," according to the leading ETF analyst
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 19:37
    Bitcoin ETFs Might Triple Gold ETFs, Top Analyst Predicts
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg's leading ETF analyst, has predicted that Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could "triple" gold ETFs over the years during a recent appearance on the "Coin Stories" podcast hosted by journalist Natalie Brunell.  

    Advertisement

    While gold is also used by investors to hedge against inflation and dollar devaluation, it is really boring, according to Balchunas.

    The expert has noted that investors tend to look for "a little action." "Gold does not give you the hot sauce spice kick that is really in demand right now," he said. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin ETFs Might Triple Gold ETFs, Top Analyst Predicts
    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $70K. What Is Happening?
    Mysterious $800 Million XRP Withdrawal Stuns Top South Korean Exchange
    Shytoshi Kusama Publishes Groundbreaking S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $70K. What Is Happening?
    Tue, 11/05/2024 - 16:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $70K. What Is Happening?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    With Bitcoin, investors can get both the hot sauce due to high volatility and the store, Balchunas argues. "For that reason that's why I think it it does have more potential than gold did," he added.  

    US-based gold ETFs have $138.5 billion worth of assets under management across 35 products. 

    Related
    BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin Is Alternative to Gold
    Tue, 10/15/2024 - 06:04
    BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin Is Alternative to Gold
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    According to data provided by Dune Analytics, Bitcoin ETFs have a total of $67.8 billion worth of total on-chain holdings. 

    Who's buying Bitcoin ETFs? 

    Balchunas has noted that only big institutions file 13F forms with the SEC, and the overwhelming majority of ETF buyers remain anonymous. "It's tough to say exactly who's coming from where," he added. 

    As reported by U.Today, Jim Bianco of Bianco Research recently argued that spot ETFs were simply sucking coins out of crypto-native exchanges like Coinbase. 

    While Balchunas believes that some exchange users might have switched to ETFs, he is convinced that fresh money is entering these products as well. "I think a lot of people are new. There is some fresh cash. How could there not be?" he said. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 16:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $70K. What Is Happening?
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 16:25
    $200 Million in Ether Moved to Derivative Exchanges, Beware of Volatility
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to London for Global Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    Jambo and Lif3 Partner to Make Crypto Payments Accessible to Millions of Users in Emerging Markets
    Zeebu Announces Successful $ZBU Token Burn for Q4 2024, Exceeding $1.1 Billion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin ETFs Might Triple Gold ETFs, Top Analyst Predicts
    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $70K. What Is Happening?
    $200 Million in Ether Moved to Derivative Exchanges, Beware of Volatility
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD