    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $70K. What Is Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin bulls have pushed the price of the leading cryptocurrency above the $70,000 level
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 16:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $70K. What Is Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, managed to reclaim the $70,000 level earlier today. 

    Advertisement

    The crypto king reached an intraday high of $70,294 on the Bitstamp exchange at 14:51 UTC. 

    According to data provided by pseudonymous crypto trader Byzantine General, the sudden price spike came after the U.S. stock market opened earlier today. At press time, US stocks are trading higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq index adding 1.3%. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $70K. What Is Happening?
    Mysterious $800 Million XRP Withdrawal Stuns Top South Korean Exchange
    Shytoshi Kusama Publishes Groundbreaking S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government
    Bitcoin's 'Shooting Star' Pattern Raises Red Flag, Peter Brandt Backs It

    However, the rapid price increase was driven by Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange. Instead, it seems like global crypto trading giant Binance was responsible for the latest move. 

    Advertisement

    Notably, there is a widening divergence between the spot price and the price due to Binance's impact. 

    Related
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Largest Outflows of All Time
    Tue, 11/05/2024 - 06:08
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Largest Outflows of All Time
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization came awfully close to reaching a new record high on Oct. 29. It peaked at $73,600 on the Bitstamp exchange before giving up some gains. 

    On Nov. 4, the leading cryptocurrency plunged to as low as $66,798. However, the bulls now appear to be back in the driver's seat. 

    Caleb Franzen, the founder of Cubic Analytics, believes that just one rebound is not enough for the bulls. 

    Related
    Medical Tech Company Wants to Raise More Cash to Buy Bitcoin
    Tue, 11/05/2024 - 14:19
    Medical Tech Company Wants to Raise More Cash to Buy Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    "One rebound isn't enough... we need to see a sustained reacceleration to the upside and to take out the short-term highs in order to confirm that the setup worked," the trading analyst said. 

    Cryptocurrency analyst Matthew Hyland has noted that the next higher high on Bitcoin's one-day chart would have to be an all-time high. 

    Bitcoin is roughly 5% from reclaiming its current record high. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 16:25
    $200 Million in Ether Moved to Derivative Exchanges, Beware of Volatility
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 16:17
    Chainlink (LINK) Rebounds as New SWIFT Integration Goes Live
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to London for Global Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    Jambo and Lif3 Partner to Make Crypto Payments Accessible to Millions of Users in Emerging Markets
    Zeebu Announces Successful $ZBU Token Burn for Q4 2024, Exceeding $1.1 Billion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $70K. What Is Happening?
    $200 Million in Ether Moved to Derivative Exchanges, Beware of Volatility
    Chainlink (LINK) Rebounds as New SWIFT Integration Goes Live
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD