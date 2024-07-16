Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Extra-Bullish Ethereum Price Outlook

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt, regarded by many as a legendary figure on the financial markets since the 1970s, has sparked a wave of optimism in the Ethereum (ETH) community with his latest analysis. Brandt, known for his expertise in technical analysis, identified bullish chart patterns suggesting a potential price surge for the leading altcoin.

Advertisement

Thus, Brandt pointed to a "four-month rectangle" on the Ethereum price chart. This technical indicator suggests a period of consolidation, where the price has been trading within a defined range. In his view, this consolidation could be a precursor to a breakout, potentially propelling the price of ETH up north.

Further bolstering his bullish outlook, Brandt identified a bullish "horn bottom" pattern. Explained simply, a horn bottom is a reversal pattern where the price dips down twice but fails to break a key support level, forming a hornlike shape. This pattern is often seen as a sign of accumulating buying pressure and a potential price increase.

A perspective on $ETH

Support was found at lower boundary of 4+ month rectangle, which was a retest of the Feb completion of a horn bottom

Target, pending upside completion, is 5600+ pic.twitter.com/EThcM61KpW — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) July 15, 2024

To illustrate his analysis, Brandt reportedly shared a price chart highlighting the identified patterns and his target price for ETH. This target sits comfortably above $5,600, a significant jump from current levels.

Brandt's bullish call coincides with exciting developments surrounding a potential Ethereum ETF. Industry experts suggest the SEC might grant preliminary approval to several proposals by next Tuesday, July 23.

An ETF would allow investors to gain exposure to Ethereum through a traditional investment vehicle, potentially attracting new capital and boosting the price.