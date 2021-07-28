Bitcoin Dominance Inches Closer to 50 Percent as BTC Revisits $40K

Bitcoin dominance has spiked to the highest level since early May

Bitcoin’s market share has spiked to 49.15 percent, its highest level since May 3, according to TradingView data.

Image by tradingview.com

However, it is still down nearly 33 percent from its Jan. 3 peak of 73.68 percent.



The flagship cryptocurrency has been leading the recent recovery, far outperforming top altcoins.



Earlier today, Bitcoin once again revisited the $40,000 level after it got hit by Amazon dispelling rumors about its immediate plans to accept cryptocurrencies.



