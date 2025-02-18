Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    'Bitcoin Doesn't Fix Anything,' Says Schiff Amid Fort Knox Debate

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 18/02/2025 - 11:53
    Advertisement
    'Bitcoin Doesn't Fix Anything,' Says Schiff Amid Fort Knox Debate
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    One of the most hottest topics in the world besides cryptocurrency right now is the U.S. gold reserves in Fort Knox. With Elon Musk leading the "riot," many began doubting if the United States Bullion Depository contains all 147.3 million ounces of gold bullion as it reported, or if some of it was stolen or disappeared in some appropriate way. 

    It quickly turned into a major debate in the crypto space, with cryptocurrency proponents taking their own stand amid the messy controversy.

    Related
    Michael Saylor on Elon Musk's Acute Post: 'Bitcoin Fixes This'
    Tue, 02/18/2025 - 09:07
    Michael Saylor on Elon Musk's Acute Post: 'Bitcoin Fixes This'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    'Bitcoin Doesn't Fix Anything,' Says Schiff Amid Fort Knox Debate
    Michael Saylor on Elon Musk's Acute Post: 'Bitcoin Fixes This'
    'New Scam On Rise': Binance CEO Teng Issues Urgent Warning
    Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Top-Traded Asset on Coinbase

    One of the popular thoughts was expressed by Senator Cynthia Lummis, who is one of the fiercest Bitcoin (BTC) advocates in public politics. 

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin to Fort Knox?

    Thus, Lummis, in a new post stated that Bitcoin fixes this, which is one of the most popular remarks about the cryptocurrency and line that has become almost legendary in the field. A Bitcoin reserve could be audited any time, 24/7, with a basic computer, continued Lummis, saying that it is time to upgrade the reserves. 

    The same sentiment was eventually voiced by Michael Saylor, CEO of Strategy and a Bitcoin evangelist on his own, who replied to Elon Musk with the same "Bitcoin fixes this" mantra.

    "Bitcoin doesn't fix anything"

    There is, however, an opposite opinion, which was expressed by none other than Peter Schiff. No surprise, to be honest. 

    Related
    Bitcoin Reserve Proposal to Get Public Hearing in Texas Senate
    Mon, 02/17/2025 - 17:31
    Bitcoin Reserve Proposal to Get Public Hearing in Texas Senate
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Being the one of the most vocal critics of cryptocurrencies and an opponent of Bitcoin in particular, Schiff said that when you audit gold, you audit something. On the other hand, according to the expert, when you audit Bitcoin, you audit nothing. Thus, for Peter Schiff, as he states - Bitcoin does not fix anything.

    Whether it is really like that or not, one thing for sure is that the cryptocurrency is once again in the spotlight of discussion, and with the rise of concern regarding U.S. reserves, it is anticipated that the BTC talk will continue to gain traction.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff #Elon Musk

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 18, 2025 - 11:46
    Ripple CTO Explains Main Difference Between XRP and Bitcoin
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 18, 2025 - 10:56
    Bitcoin (BTC) Fear and Greed Full Reset: $100,000 Possible?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Centralhash Highlights Profitable Opportunities in Bitcoin Cloud Mining
    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Bitcoin Doesn't Fix Anything,' Says Schiff Amid Fort Knox Debate
    Ripple CTO Explains Main Difference Between XRP and Bitcoin
    Bitcoin (BTC) Fear and Greed Full Reset: $100,000 Possible?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD