'Bitcoin Doesn't Fix Anything,' Says Schiff Amid Fort Knox Debate

One of the most hottest topics in the world besides cryptocurrency right now is the U.S. gold reserves in Fort Knox. With Elon Musk leading the "riot," many began doubting if the United States Bullion Depository contains all 147.3 million ounces of gold bullion as it reported, or if some of it was stolen or disappeared in some appropriate way.

It quickly turned into a major debate in the crypto space, with cryptocurrency proponents taking their own stand amid the messy controversy.

One of the popular thoughts was expressed by Senator Cynthia Lummis, who is one of the fiercest Bitcoin (BTC) advocates in public politics.

Bitcoin to Fort Knox?

Thus, Lummis, in a new post stated that Bitcoin fixes this, which is one of the most popular remarks about the cryptocurrency and line that has become almost legendary in the field. A Bitcoin reserve could be audited any time, 24/7, with a basic computer, continued Lummis, saying that it is time to upgrade the reserves.

The same sentiment was eventually voiced by Michael Saylor, CEO of Strategy and a Bitcoin evangelist on his own, who replied to Elon Musk with the same "Bitcoin fixes this" mantra.

"Bitcoin doesn't fix anything"

There is, however, an opposite opinion, which was expressed by none other than Peter Schiff. No surprise, to be honest.

Being the one of the most vocal critics of cryptocurrencies and an opponent of Bitcoin in particular, Schiff said that when you audit gold, you audit something. On the other hand, according to the expert, when you audit Bitcoin, you audit nothing. Thus, for Peter Schiff, as he states - Bitcoin does not fix anything.

Whether it is really like that or not, one thing for sure is that the cryptocurrency is once again in the spotlight of discussion, and with the rise of concern regarding U.S. reserves, it is anticipated that the BTC talk will continue to gain traction.