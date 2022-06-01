Bitcoin Critic Nouriel Roubini Attacks This Inoffensive Tweet by Vitalik Buterin

Adamant crypto skeptic Nouriel Roubini has been triggered by Ethereum inventor's comments on dApps testing

Renowned economist Nouriel Roubini, who is well known for his adamant anti-crypto stance, never misses a chance to mock digital assets and everything associated with their adoption.

Nouriel Roubini mocks crypto for lacking "simplicity and ease of use"

Ethereum Foundation co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a warning for every developer of decentralized applications for Ethereum (ETH) and other EVM-compatible blockchains.

Remember that you should always test your dapp with at least one non-metamask wallet (eg. Brave, Status browser). Make sure your dapp conforms to ethereum standards, and not just to accidental properties of one particular wallet! — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) May 31, 2022

He highlighted that every dApp should be tested with at least one wallet, excluding MetaMask. For instance, it is useful to check how it would work with browsers equipped with built-in wallets like Brave and Status.

This is necessary to be sure that new decentralized applications met the requirements of Ethereum (ETH) blockchain as a whole, but not the "accidental proper ties" of one wallet.

This advice was attacked by Nouriel Roubini, who considered it to be too sophisticated for the general public:

So much for the simplicity and ease of use of crypto. You need a PhD in cryptography to make sense of these instructions…

Vitalik Buterin responds

Thus, noncustodial wallets, crypto-friendly browsers and decentralized applications are too complicated for ordinary users, Mr. Roubini says.

Ethereum's inventor fired back with a reaponse. He compared Mr. Roubini's attacks to the refusal to know about the instruments of car security:

Me: when you're building a car, make sure to add BOTH a seatbelt AND airbags. Two factor safety is better than one!

Nouriel: wow cars have so many buzzwords and things people have to worry about. Driving is NGMI.

Previously, Mr. Roubini claimed that El Salvador's pro-Bitcoin president should be impeached for his crypto initiatives.