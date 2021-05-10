Elon Musk Reacts to Dogecoin Being Used as Currency for Space Travel

Mon, 05/10/2021 - 05:18
article image
Alex Dovbnya
We might be living in Elon Musk's simulation after all
Is this just a simulation? Elon Musk might make us think so.

The eccentric billionaire has just reacted to the idea of living in a simulation where Dogecoin is used as a currency for space travel with two “Face with Tears of Joy” emojis.

Musk
"Dogefather" Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Is Going to Take Over the World on "SNL," Mentions Bitcoin and Ethereum
As reported by U.Today, Musk’s SpaceX recently accepted Dogecoin to launch a satellite called “DOGE-1” to the Moon in early 2022, a move that could pave the way for cryptocurrency adoption in interplanetary commerce. This came after the entrepreneur predicted that the parody coin—which was inspired by the Shiba Inu meme—was going to take over the world while simultaneously agreeing that it was “a hustle” during his "Saturday Night Live" appearance.   

article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

