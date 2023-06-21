Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Jumps 24%, Here's What's Fueling This Recovery

Wed, 06/21/2023 - 10:47
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Bitcoin Cash now flashes biggest jump on market today with 24% overnight rally
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Jumps 24%, Here's What's Fueling This Recovery
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The crypto market is on a bullish recovery course today, with the combined market cap jumping by a massive 6%, now pegged at $1.13 trillion. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is by far the altcoin capitalizing on the growth, having soared as high as 24% over the past 24 hours to $131.99.

BCH/USD 1D Chart
BCH/USD 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The transformation of Bitcoin Cash is worth mentioning. The current growth action is the biggest daily jump the cryptocurrency has printed in more than a month. The growth of BCH today has helped it clear the losses it has accrued in the past month and is up 12.34% over the past 30 days.

Bitcoin Cash has an uncommon community as the digital currency's utility is quite defined and confined to payments. It has, thus, seen dramatic adoption over the past few months. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the BCH transaction count, as measured by its trading volume, saw a significant upsurge overnight.

Related
Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Explains Why BTC Just Rallied to $28,000

With a growth of more than 400%, Bitcoin Cash has seen the biggest upsurge in trading the top altcoins.

Setting pace growth

The observable growth in Bitcoin Cash at the moment can be viewed as a function of key innovations that were introduced into the protocol earlier this year. As reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin Cash protocol tipped off a major upgrade that went live last month.

The upgrade was centered on CashToken issuance, which notably enabled "advanced on-chain applications like higher-security vaults, decentralized exchanges and bridged sidechains." These are similar to Ethereum but more scalable and less expensive.

This is the first significant price surge trailing the upgrade, and it showcases how much the Bitcoin Cash protocol can be amenable to innovative and functional strategies for growth.

#Bitcoin Cash
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Leaped Toward $29,000
06/21/2023 - 10:30
Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Leaped Toward $29,000
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Regains $1,820 Fueled by These Triggers: Details
06/21/2023 - 10:01
Ethereum (ETH) Regains $1,820 Fueled by These Triggers: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple CTO Declares Coinbase's Victory Over SEC
06/21/2023 - 09:19
Ripple CTO Declares Coinbase's Victory Over SEC
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev