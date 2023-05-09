Bitcoin Cash (BCH) up 8%, Is This Growth Connected to Bitcoin?

Tue, 05/09/2023 - 16:00
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Bitcoin's network congestion appears to be responsible for growth of Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) up 8%, Is This Growth Connected to Bitcoin?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) appears to be rising from the ashes today following its 8.24% growth over the past 24 hours. With its current performance, the cryptocurrency has pared off all losses it has taken on over the past week and is now up 2.74% within that time frame.

The cryptocurrency has been on the sidelines since the start of the year as investors' focus has shifted to other competing payment chains like Litecoin (LTC). The recovery BCH is printing at this time can be attributed to the current mishap the Bitcoin blockchain is facing at the moment.

With the growth of Bitcoin ordinals, there has been significant transaction growth and congestion on the BTC blockchain. This congestion has fueled the cost of transactions that made the network largely unusable over the past weekend.

With the need to move funds in the new economy that crypto has ushered in, it appears that investors are shifting their focus to a closer relative of Bitcoin. Bitcoin Cash fits this profile, seeing as it is a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. The BCH coin is even tipped as a faster and cheaper alternative to Bitcoin for transactions.

Related
US Banks, Fed Technically Insolvent, Max Keiser States – “Buy Bitcoin ASAP”

Is BCH's growth here to stay?

Over the past 24 hours, the traded volume of the Bitcoin Cash token has soared by 10.46%, confirmation that the growth is backed by actual interest in and trading of the coin. The apparent source of the growth as defined is the surge of Bitcoin Ordinals, which are notably in their foundational stages.

For what it's worth, the crypto world may see the emergence of more Ordinals inscribed on the Bitcoin blockchain in the near future, thus sustaining the underlying cause of the congestion. This creates more unique opportunities for BCH, and we can see sustained protocol use, even if the price growth is reversed.

#Bitcoin Cash
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Ripple CTO Issues Enigmatic Tweet About Jed McCaleb
05/09/2023 - 15:30
Ripple CTO Issues Enigmatic Tweet About Jed McCaleb
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Crypto's Iconic Meme: Anniversary of Do Kwon's Ill-Fated Tweet
05/09/2023 - 15:05
Crypto's Iconic Meme: Anniversary of Do Kwon's Ill-Fated Tweet
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHI Stablecoin Not Deployed Yet, Shibarium Admin Says, Cooling off SHIB Army's Expectations
05/09/2023 - 14:49
SHI Stablecoin Not Deployed Yet, Shibarium Admin Says, Cooling off SHIB Army's Expectations
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan