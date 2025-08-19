16 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB): Fundamental Milestone Reached

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

With over 16,020,666 transactions documented on the network, Shiba Inu has finally reached a significant on-chain milestone, highlighting one simple thing: the network is more than alive. Even though the price action is still trapped in a risky technical setup, this fundamental marker emphasizes the ongoing activity surrounding SHIB.

Trapped in triangle

On the daily chart, the price of SHIB is currently testing the lower boundary as it consolidates inside a symmetrical triangle. The token is under pressure at $0.0000126, declining volume screams that the momentum is moving to zero for both bulls and bears. There is a chance of a bearish crossover as the 50 EMA flattens out close to the 100 EMA. Above it, the 200 EMA serves as a ceiling on any upward breakout. Bearish overtones are confirmed by the RSI at 45, where selling pressure is greater than buying interest.

In spite of the technical picture, on-chain dynamics provide a more comprehensive perspective. According to recent data, Aug. 15, 2025, saw over 5,400 transactions totaling 10 trillion SHIB, one of the highest transfer volumes in recent months. This implies that despite the lack of direction in price action, the network is still being used actively for wallet transfers.

Shiba Inu's dominance

The larger trend also demonstrates that, although total transfer amounts vary, the average number of transfers has remained constant, preserving a baseline level of activity. This indicates a sustained level of community involvement and suggests that SHIB will remain relevant on meme coin markets dominated by retail.

Advertisement

SHIB is on the edge of a symmetrical triangle, a structure that is known to produce high volatility upon breakout, so for investors, the situation boils down to timing. A break below $0.0000120 runs the risk of exposing the March lows, but a close above $0.0000135 might pave the way for testing the 200 EMA close to $0.0000145.