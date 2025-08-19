Michael Saylor Will Never Give up on Bitcoin, His New X Post Promises

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, a vocal Bitcoin evangelist and Strategy’s executive chairman, has published a new X post dedicated to BTC, as the world’s largest digital currency has fallen back to the $115,000 price level.

Saylor’s message may hint that he is never going to give up on Bitcoin. This aligns with Saylor’s earlier statements that Strategy intends to always buy Bitcoin and hold “Bitcoin forever” too.

Michael Saylor's Bitcoin message to community

Saylor published an AI-generated image of himself depicted as an ancient warrior from a fantasy saga, wearing armor and holding a shield to cover his chest. The caption contains only two words, but they reflect Saylor’s attitude to holding and supporting the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency: “Bitcoin Forever.”

Advertisement

This bullish message was issued after Saylor announced yet another BTC accumulation made by the company.

Strategy buys additional 430 BTC

On Monday, Saylor addressed his millions of X followers with a tweet, announcing that Strategy had spent roughly $51.4 million to acquire an additional 430 Bitcoins. This crypto was bought at approximately $119,666 per BTC, and it propelled the company’s total holdings to 629,376 Bitcoin, valued at $72,293,274,240 at the current BTC/USD exchange rate.

Strategy has acquired 430 BTC for ~$51.4 million at ~$119,666 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.1% YTD 2025. As of 8/17/2025, we hodl 629,376 $BTC acquired for ~$46.15 billion at ~$73,320 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/FLRjCKDMQO — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 18, 2025

Besides, according to the X post, Strategy has achieved a Bitcoin yield of 25.1% year-to-date for its shareholders. The only company that holds a larger amount of BTC is BlackRock iShares spot Bitcoin ETF IBIT.

Strategy remains the largest Bitcoin treasury company on the market, releasing various types of securities to fund its regular BTC purchases. By now, the range of its BTC tools includes MSTR, STRC, STRK, STRF and STRD, offering various types of Bitcoin-based investments.