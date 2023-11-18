Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Balance Hits New Milestone: Details

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Addresses that have held Bitcoin for over year have historically been predictor of Bitcoin cycle advancement
Sat, 11/18/2023 - 13:46
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Balance Hits New Milestone: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On-chain analytics startup IntoTheBlock reports a significant milestone reached by Bitcoin whales. The amount of Bitcoin held by addresses with more than 1,000 BTC has reached its highest in 2023.

Advertisement

According to IntoTheBlock, the balance held by addresses with more than 1,000 BTC reached a new yearly high this week.

Following the collapse of FTX-related Alameda Research and Genesis, the amount of Bitcoin held by addresses with more than 1,000 BTC fell precipitously.

Entities of this size have been steadily increasing since 2023, with their holdings reaching 7.67 million BTC worth $275 billion this week.

According to IntoTheBlock, the size of these holdings indicates that large Bitcoin institutions are seeing increased demand and are in a strong position.

In addition, the amount of Bitcoin held by long-term investors reached fresh all-time highs this week.

Addresses that have held Bitcoin for more than a year have historically been a predictor of Bitcoin cycle advancement. This is because hodlers tend to raise their Bitcoin holdings during bear markets and at the start of bull markets and lower them near prior all-time highs.

According to IntoTheBlock, the rising balance of hodlers may indicate that investors, in general, expect Bitcoin to climb.

Related
Bitcoin's (BTC) Jump to $37,000: Here's What Happened Recently

Bitcoin neared $38,000 on Thursday before falling back and trading marginally up in the last 24 hours at $36,459. In a blog post, IntoTheBlock pointed out that the futures market data might suggest that U.S. entities have been among the key drivers of Bitcoin's climb.

Deribit data suggests there is a preponderance of bullish options bets on Bitcoin, reaching $40,000 and even $45,000 by the end of December.

Given that the traders selling the call options are ready to accept the opposite side of the bet, $40,000 might become a critical test point for Bitcoin's advance.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Poloniex Hacker Might Be Identified, $10M Bounty Offered
2023/11/18 13:45
Poloniex Hacker Might Be Identified, $10M Bounty Offered
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Elon Musk's Tweet Triggers Bullish Response From XRP Army
2023/11/18 13:45
Elon Musk's Tweet Triggers Bullish Response From XRP Army
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Sees Growing Interest From Major Players Despite 18% Price Drop
2023/11/18 13:45
XRP Sees Growing Interest From Major Players Despite 18% Price Drop
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD