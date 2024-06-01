Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Welcomes $100 Billion Wave From New Mega Whales

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    New Bitcoin whales have injected approximately $100 billion into market
    Sat, 1/06/2024 - 17:38
    Bitcoin (BTC) Welcomes $100 Billion Wave From New Mega Whales
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent X post, the head of research at CryptoQuant, Julio Moreno, revealed that new Bitcoin whales have injected approximately $100 billion into the market in 2024.

    Advertisement

    This substantial influx from high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors marks a significant development in cryptocurrency, reflecting growing confidence in Bitcoin's long-term potential.

    Bitcoin whales are typically defined as individuals or entities holding large amounts of BTC with an addition in this category of addresses this year.

    Notably, this new inclusion of whales has collectively brought around $100 billion into the Bitcoin market since the beginning of the year.

    The $100 billion inflow represents a larger trend of accumulation, which saw $1 billion added daily to new whale wallets.

    Related
    Tue, 05/28/2024 - 14:23
    Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Big Move to $75,000 If This Plays Out
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In a May 31 X post, CryptoQuant founder Ki Young Ju drew parallels between the current market activity and the patterns observed in mid-2020. Back then, a similar phase of whale accumulation preceded a bull run that saw Bitcoin's price reach $69,000 in 2021.

    The current scenario suggests that history may be echoing itself, with high on-chain activity and daily additions of $1 billion to new whale wallets.

    The implications of this trend are manifold. For one, it indicates a heightened market interest and potential bullish sentiment among investors.

    Despite the low levels of price volatility, the significant movement into BTC by these whales could be setting the stage for another rally. Analysts are closely watching Bitcoin's price resistance around $72,000, with predictions that overcoming this threshold could lead to new all-time highs, possibly around $75,000.

    When writing, BTC was down 0.25% in the last 24 hours to $67,734. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has traded in an exceptionally tight trading range of around $68,000 since the past week but declined to near $66,584 on Friday.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image 1.5 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, Here's Twist Ahead
    Jun 01, 2024 - 17:32
    1.5 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, Here's Twist Ahead
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 1
    Jun 01, 2024 - 17:32
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 1
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Ripple CEO: 'Crypto Developments Magical'
    Jun 01, 2024 - 17:32
    Ripple CEO: 'Crypto Developments Magical'
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Penguiana Project Reaches Milestone with $4 Million Valuation
    LBank Sponsors and Engages in Consensus 2024 by CoinDesk
    Blockchain Life 2024 to Take Place in Dubai at the Peak of the Bull Run
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Welcomes $100 Billion Wave From New Mega Whales
    1.5 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, Here's Twist Ahead
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 1
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD