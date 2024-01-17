Bitcoin (BTC) to Enter Bull Market Ahead of 2024 Halving, Says Analyst Benjamin Cowen

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Renowned cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen has sparked optimism within the crypto community with his recent tweet. He is suggesting that Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to enter a bull market ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 halving event. Cowen pointed to historical patterns, stating that Bitcoin tends to approach the bull market support band in January or February of the halving year.

Advertisement

The analyst explained that the Bitcoin early halving-year pattern involves Bitcoin consistently reaching the bull market support band (20-week SMA and 21-week EMA) in January or February of the halving year. This observation has triggered discussions among traders and enthusiasts about the potential implications of historical trends on upcoming market dynamics.

#Bitcoin early halving year pattern -



Bitcoin has always gone to the bull market support band (20W SMA and 21W EMA) in Jan/Feb of the halving year.



Will this time be different? pic.twitter.com/SgE2PjtCZ9 — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) January 17, 2024

Bitcoin halving effect

The next Bitcoin halving is scheduled for April 2024, marking a significant event in the cryptocurrency world. During a halving, block rewards for miners are reduced by 50%, with the upcoming shift set to decrease the reward from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC. This adjustment is expected to influence the supply and demand dynamics of Bitcoin, potentially leading to price fluctuations.

Traders are closely monitoring the situation, anticipating that the reduced supply of newly created coins could have an impact on BTC prices . The historic precedent of bull markets following halving events has fueled speculation that Bitcoin may be on the verge of a significant upward movement.

Despite the current price of Bitcoin standing at $42,723, reflecting a marginal 0.10% decrease in the last 24 hours and a 6.06% decline over the past week, the heightened trading volume suggests increased market activity. The trading volume has surged by 15.19% in the last 24 hours, reaching $24,172,687,665.

Analysts and investors are keeping a close eye on Bitcoin's performance, with the potential for a bull market rally becoming a focal point of discussions within the cryptocurrency community. The unique dynamics surrounding the halving events, coupled with historical patterns, add an air of anticipation as Bitcoin approaches the threshold of its next major milestone in April 2024.