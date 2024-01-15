Advertisement
Bitcoin Price Might Reach $200,000 Before Halving, Trader Predicts

Alex Dovbnya
Mon, 15/01/2024 - 16:15
Trader Gert van Lagen has put forward a bold prediction that Bitcoin could climb to a head-spinning $200,000 before the network's next halving event.

Citing the Elliott Wave theory as the backbone of his prediction, van Lagen's forecast hinges on a critical support level at $31.8K — dip below that, and it is back to the drawing board.

Amid a sea of market speculators and analysts, Bitcoin is currently trading at a somewhat modest $42,396.33, a notch up by 1.1%.

Major spike before halving?

The chart attached to van Lagen's prediction showcases a classic Elliott Wave sequence, which posits that markets move in predictable, repetitive cycles influenced by investor psychology. 

These cycles are composed of a five-wave trend followed by a three-wave corrective period. 

According to van Lagen’s analysis, Bitcoin has embarked on a parabolic journey, currently in its fifth and final wave, pointing toward a $200,000 target.

This bullish trend, supported by the theory, suggests an aggressive accumulation phase by investors ahead of the halving.

However, the Elliott Wave Theory should be approached with a healthy dose of skepticism. Its main critique lies in its subjectivity: different traders can interpret the patterns differently, which can lead to varying predictions that may not necessarily be accurate.

Big names still bullish

After Bitcoin wobbled below the $42,000 mark recently, market participants are seemingly becoming less greedy

The recent introduction and subsequent cooling off of Bitcoin ETFs have been a wild ride, with a spike to $49,000 followed by a dip as traders took profits.

But not everyone is looking to cash out. Big names are still in the ring, with Anthony Scaramucci throwing a punchy prediction that Bitcoin's price will not just reclaim its peak but soar past it by the end of next year.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

