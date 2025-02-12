Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Stuck, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Doesn't Want to See Death Pattern Forming, XRP Price Breakthrough Might Be Next

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 0:01
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Stuck, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Doesn't Want to See Death Pattern Forming, XRP Price Breakthrough Might Be Next
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The price of Bitcoin has been fluctuating in a narrow range, failing to breach significant levels of support and resistance. As investors await a clear decision, the asset is presently mired between $106,000 and $92,000, indicating hesitancy. At the moment, Bitcoin is trading at about $98,782, with several rejections close to the resistance level of $106,000. 

    Because sellers constantly intervene to drive the price down, it has proven challenging to surpass this level. On the down side, Bitcoin has found a solid level of support at $92,000, halting additional drops. Bitcoin may be at a turning point with a breakout possible in either direction, according to this consolidation phase. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    With $110,000 as the next resistance level, a significant rally could be triggered if Bitcoin is able to break above $106,000. A strong breakout could drive Bitcoin to all-time highs and draw more buying pressure. On the other hand, Bitcoin may experience a sharp decline toward $84,000, where the 200-day moving average may offer some respite if the $92,000 support fails.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Stuck, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Doesn't Want to See Death Pattern Forming, XRP Price Breakthrough Might Be Next
    Binance to Delist These Five Popular Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Bitcoin Survives $142 Billion Dump From Old Whales
    $1,260,727,232 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Change Hands As BTC Regains $98,000

    Market hesitancy at the moment suggests that traders are keeping a careful eye on important macroeconomic developments and economic factors. The comparatively steady trading volume indicates that Bitcoin requires a catalyst to break out of this range. In order to ascertain whether Bitcoin can establish a distinct trend, the next sessions will be critical. Bitcoin is still stuck for the time being, and investors are waiting for a clear decision. A break on either side could determine how Bitcoin moves in the near future. The $106,000 and $92,000 levels will be crucial in determining its future course.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu pivoting

    At a pivotal point, Shiba Inu's price is trying to recover from a sharp drop while confronting the possibility of a death cross. The possible development of this bearish pattern could increase selling pressure on the asset, which has been struggling in recent weeks. SHIB has tested important support levels and is now trading at about $0.00001642, indicating a minor recovery. 

    The price may fall further toward $0.00001300 if the most crucial support level $0.00001450 is not maintained. To create a bullish trend, SHIB needs to recover $0.00001790. The next resistance level is $0.00002000. One well-known bearish signal is a death cross, which happens when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Ultra Rare Golden Cross
    Tue, 02/11/2025 - 14:09
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Ultra Rare Golden Cross
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    According to SHIB's current price action, if the asset does not gain momentum again, this pattern might form soon. If this happens, it might trigger additional drops, which would strengthen the market's pessimistic outlook. Although the recent recovery attempt by SHIB is encouraging, the general trend is still unclear.

    It may invalidate the bearish scenario if the asset is able to hold its position above $0.00001600 and break past $0.00001790. A retest of lower support levels and increased selling pressure could result from failing to do so, though. At this critical juncture, investors are keeping a close eye on important price levels for Shiba Inu. 

    A strong bounce above resistance levels could turn the tide in favor of buyers, but the impending death cross still presents a serious risk. To predict SHIB's next move in the upcoming days, traders should keep an eye on these crucial levels. 

    XRP approaches key level

    As XRP approaches its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), slowly but steadily it is displaying indications of a possible breakout. Following a downturn, XRP seems to be picking up steam again and setting itself up for a potential comeback. XRP has recovered from important support levels and is now trading at about $2.50, edging closer to the 50 EMA. 

    Related
    400 Million XRP: New Recovery Coming
    Tue, 02/11/2025 - 12:54
    400 Million XRP: New Recovery Coming
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    A stronger rally could be triggered and XRP could move toward higher price levels if it is able to break above this resistance zone. The next significant barrier is $2.69, a crucial mark that, if crossed, might quicken the bullish trend even more. 

    A rally toward $3.00 and higher might be feasible in the upcoming weeks if XRP keeps moving higher. The price action of XRP indicates that a breakthrough may be on the horizon. Since the 50 EMA level may act as a trigger for the next significant move, investors should pay careful attention to it. XRP may be poised to regain strength and retake higher price territories with consistent accumulation and positive momentum.

    #XRP #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 20:00
    Legendary Trader Bollinger on Bitcoin's Surge Against Ethereum: 'Are We Talking Moon Here?'
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 18:27
    SEC Acknowledges Solana ETF Filing
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Is JetBolt the Next-Generation Altcoin the Blockchain World Needs: How Zero Gas JetBolt Is a Game Changer
    $WXT Will Be Listed on LBank on February 12, Further Enhancing Global Market Liquidity
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Stuck, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Doesn't Want to See Death Pattern Forming, XRP Price Breakthrough Might Be Next
    Legendary Trader Bollinger on Bitcoin's Surge Against Ethereum: 'Are We Talking Moon Here?'
    SEC Acknowledges Solana ETF Filing
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD