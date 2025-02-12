Bitcoin (BTC) Stuck, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Doesn't Want to See Death Pattern Forming, XRP Price Breakthrough Might Be Next

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of Bitcoin has been fluctuating in a narrow range, failing to breach significant levels of support and resistance. As investors await a clear decision, the asset is presently mired between $106,000 and $92,000, indicating hesitancy. At the moment, Bitcoin is trading at about $98,782, with several rejections close to the resistance level of $106,000.

Because sellers constantly intervene to drive the price down, it has proven challenging to surpass this level. On the down side, Bitcoin has found a solid level of support at $92,000, halting additional drops. Bitcoin may be at a turning point with a breakout possible in either direction, according to this consolidation phase.

With $110,000 as the next resistance level, a significant rally could be triggered if Bitcoin is able to break above $106,000. A strong breakout could drive Bitcoin to all-time highs and draw more buying pressure. On the other hand, Bitcoin may experience a sharp decline toward $84,000, where the 200-day moving average may offer some respite if the $92,000 support fails.

Market hesitancy at the moment suggests that traders are keeping a careful eye on important macroeconomic developments and economic factors. The comparatively steady trading volume indicates that Bitcoin requires a catalyst to break out of this range. In order to ascertain whether Bitcoin can establish a distinct trend, the next sessions will be critical. Bitcoin is still stuck for the time being, and investors are waiting for a clear decision. A break on either side could determine how Bitcoin moves in the near future. The $106,000 and $92,000 levels will be crucial in determining its future course.

Shiba Inu pivoting

At a pivotal point, Shiba Inu's price is trying to recover from a sharp drop while confronting the possibility of a death cross. The possible development of this bearish pattern could increase selling pressure on the asset, which has been struggling in recent weeks. SHIB has tested important support levels and is now trading at about $0.00001642, indicating a minor recovery.

The price may fall further toward $0.00001300 if the most crucial support level $0.00001450 is not maintained. To create a bullish trend, SHIB needs to recover $0.00001790. The next resistance level is $0.00002000. One well-known bearish signal is a death cross, which happens when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average.

According to SHIB's current price action, if the asset does not gain momentum again, this pattern might form soon. If this happens, it might trigger additional drops, which would strengthen the market's pessimistic outlook. Although the recent recovery attempt by SHIB is encouraging, the general trend is still unclear.

It may invalidate the bearish scenario if the asset is able to hold its position above $0.00001600 and break past $0.00001790. A retest of lower support levels and increased selling pressure could result from failing to do so, though. At this critical juncture, investors are keeping a close eye on important price levels for Shiba Inu.

A strong bounce above resistance levels could turn the tide in favor of buyers, but the impending death cross still presents a serious risk. To predict SHIB's next move in the upcoming days, traders should keep an eye on these crucial levels.

XRP approaches key level

As XRP approaches its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), slowly but steadily it is displaying indications of a possible breakout. Following a downturn, XRP seems to be picking up steam again and setting itself up for a potential comeback. XRP has recovered from important support levels and is now trading at about $2.50, edging closer to the 50 EMA.

A stronger rally could be triggered and XRP could move toward higher price levels if it is able to break above this resistance zone. The next significant barrier is $2.69, a crucial mark that, if crossed, might quicken the bullish trend even more.

A rally toward $3.00 and higher might be feasible in the upcoming weeks if XRP keeps moving higher. The price action of XRP indicates that a breakthrough may be on the horizon. Since the 50 EMA level may act as a trigger for the next significant move, investors should pay careful attention to it. XRP may be poised to regain strength and retake higher price territories with consistent accumulation and positive momentum.