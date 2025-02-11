Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Waking Up: 11% in 3 Days

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 11/02/2025 - 10:02
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Waking Up: 11% in 3 Days
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It seems that Shiba Inu is waking up as the price performance of the asset is normalizing. The asset's price gained around 11% to its price and is now exhibiting signs of upward momentum, showing signs of a breakout in the future

    Advertisement

    The point of strong buying support is at around the $0.000014 level, which successfully prevented the aggravation of the downtrend. The mini-rally pushed the price above $0.000016, marking 4.3% growth in the last 24 hours. For now, no clear local resistance level has been formed to determine the point where things might return to normal.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    To sustain this retrace further, though, SHIB must break above the $0.00001790 resistance level, which previously already acted as a significant cluster of sales for SHIB. A successful breach of this level could open the doors to further gains, with the next significant resistance sitting at $0.00002000. However, the full-blown reversal will happen only after a decisive move past $0.00002200.

    HOT Stories
    $1,260,727,232 in Bitcoin Mysteriously Change Hands As BTC Regains $98,000
    Cardano Gains Steam in Altcoin ETF Race
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Revealed by Bloomberg
    Bitcoin Reserve Bill Introduced by North Carolina

    Related
    Extremely Rare Bitcoin Block Produced by Solo Miner
    Mon, 02/10/2025 - 17:47
    Extremely Rare Bitcoin Block Produced by Solo Miner
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    In terms of local support levels, the $0.0000145 level is here to stay above the critical price level. The bearish phase for SHIB will certainly aggravate if the price peeks below this level.

    Some technical indicators like RSI hint at the momentum shift and the surge of trading volume supports the local reversal. There is some buying interest, but it is certainly not clear if it will be enough for a reversal into more substantial price clusters.

    As long as SHIB maintains support above $0.00001450 and breaks through key resistance levels, the meme coin could be set for a proper recovery, but without institutional investors, it is unlikely to gain more serious upside momentum.

    #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 13:18
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Records 500 Million Breakthrough: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 13:12
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Jumps 15%, Will Price Follow Trend?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Is JetBolt the Next-Generation Altcoin the Blockchain World Needs: How Zero Gas JetBolt Is a Game Changer
    $WXT Will Be Listed on LBank on February 12, Further Enhancing Global Market Liquidity
    Naoris Protocol Unveils World’s First Post-Quantum DePIN Testnet, Surpasses 500K Users & 2.5M PQ Transactions in First Week
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Records 500 Million Breakthrough: What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Jumps 15%, Will Price Follow Trend?
    'Unspoken Crypto Truth' Message Delivered By SHIB Team to Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD