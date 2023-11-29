Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Shorts Surge to $3.1 Billion, Analyst Predicts Massive Liquidations at $38,500

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
Famous analyst warns of potential massive liquidations if Bitcoin surpasses $38,500, triggering concerns among traders
Wed, 11/29/2023 - 12:22
Bitcoin (BTC) Shorts Surge to $3.1 Billion, Analyst Predicts Massive Liquidations at $38,500
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a volatile turn of events on the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC) shorts have skyrocketed to an astounding $3.1 billion, prompting a warning from prominent crypto analyst Crypto Rover. The expert took to Twitter to share a series of tweets forecasting a potential wave of liquidations if Bitcoin surpasses the $38,500 mark.

Advertisement

Crypto Rover's initial tweet sounded the alarm, stating that if Bitcoin hits $38,500, over $430,000,000 in shorts will be liquidated. This sparked concerns among traders and investors, hinting at the possibility of significant market movements.

Shortly after, Crypto Rover provided an update, indicating a continuous influx of shorts onto the market. In his second tweet, he explained that more and more Bitcoin shorts are flowing onto the market.

While highlighting that there are $3.1 billion in Bitcoin shorts looming at $38,500-$38,700, the analyst predicted that another short squeeze is coming. The term "short squeeze" refers to a situation where short sellers are forced to buy back their positions to cover losses, leading to a surge in the asset's price.

Bitcoin approaching critical level

Underscoring the urgency of the situation, Crypto Rover shared another tweet, exclaiming, "Bitcoin is breaking!!!!! $39,700 is the next resistance!!" This statement suggests that the cryptocurrency is approaching a critical resistance level, and the potential for heightened market volatility is imminent.

As of the latest available data, the current price of Bitcoin stands at $38,242, reflecting a 3.14% increase in the last 24 hours and a notable 11.64% surge over the past 30 days. The $38,500 threshold highlighted by Crypto Rover now looms large as a crucial point of interest for market participants.

If Bitcoin breaches this level, it could trigger a cascade of liquidations, potentially reshaping the cryptocurrency landscape in the short term. In the end, analysts and traders alike will be closely watching to see whether Bitcoin can overcome the $38,500 resistance or if a significant correction is on the horizon.

#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image Insane $25 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Market Purchase Just Happened, Price Reacts
2023/11/29 13:34
Insane $25 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Market Purchase Just Happened, Price Reacts
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Lawyer Shares Bullish Vision on Coinbase's COIN Price: 'It's Screaming Buy'
2023/11/29 13:34
XRP Lawyer Shares Bullish Vision on Coinbase's COIN Price: 'It's Screaming Buy'
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Chainlink Sees 401% Surge in Large Transactions, How It Moves Needle on LINK Price
2023/11/29 13:34
Chainlink Sees 401% Surge in Large Transactions, How It Moves Needle on LINK Price
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Insane $25 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Market Purchase Just Happened, Price Reacts
Insane $25 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Market Purchase Just Happened, Price Reacts
XRP Lawyer Shares Bullish Vision on Coinbase's COIN Price: 'It's Screaming Buy'
XRP Lawyer Shares Bullish Vision on Coinbase's COIN Price: 'It's Screaming Buy'
Chainlink Sees 401% Surge in Large Transactions, How It Moves Needle on LINK Price
Chainlink Sees 401% Surge in Large Transactions, How It Moves Needle on LINK Price
Binance's New CEO Faces First Critical Regulatory Stress Test
Binance's New CEO Faces First Critical Regulatory Stress Test
Gigantic Bitcoin Price Rise Expected by Capriole Investments Founder Soon: Details
Gigantic Bitcoin Price Rise Expected by Capriole Investments Founder Soon: Details
Bitcoin (BTC) Shorts Surge to $3.1 Billion, Analyst Predicts Massive Liquidations at $38,500
Bitcoin (BTC) Shorts Surge to $3.1 Billion, Analyst Predicts Massive Liquidations at $38,500
SHIB, ADA, XRP Holders Should Note This Announcement From Binance
SHIB, ADA, XRP Holders Should Note This Announcement From Binance
$134.8 Million in XRP Unveiled by Main Binance Competitor: Details
$134.8 Million in XRP Unveiled by Main Binance Competitor: Details
Is Polygon (MATIC) Price About to Explode? Market Delivers Hidden Data
Is Polygon (MATIC) Price About to Explode? Market Delivers Hidden Data
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price May Double After Breaking Through This Hurdle: Analyst
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price May Double After Breaking Through This Hurdle: Analyst
Show all
Advertisement
AD