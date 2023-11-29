Bitcoin (BTC) Shorts Surge to $3.1 Billion, Analyst Predicts Massive Liquidations at $38,500

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a volatile turn of events on the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC) shorts have skyrocketed to an astounding $3.1 billion, prompting a warning from prominent crypto analyst Crypto Rover. The expert took to Twitter to share a series of tweets forecasting a potential wave of liquidations if Bitcoin surpasses the $38,500 mark.

Crypto Rover's initial tweet sounded the alarm, stating that if Bitcoin hits $38,500, over $430,000,000 in shorts will be liquidated. This sparked concerns among traders and investors, hinting at the possibility of significant market movements.

Shortly after, Crypto Rover provided an update, indicating a continuous influx of shorts onto the market. In his second tweet, he explained that more and more Bitcoin shorts are flowing onto the market.

*UPDATE:



More and more shorts are flowing into the market.



Currently there $3,1 billion in #Bitcoin shorts looming at $38,500-38,700.



Another short squeeze is coming. https://t.co/IzCT3aud6P pic.twitter.com/1D5lgbqyQe — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) November 29, 2023

While highlighting that there are $3.1 billion in Bitcoin shorts looming at $38,500-$38,700, the analyst predicted that another short squeeze is coming. The term "short squeeze" refers to a situation where short sellers are forced to buy back their positions to cover losses, leading to a surge in the asset's price.

Bitcoin approaching critical level

Underscoring the urgency of the situation, Crypto Rover shared another tweet, exclaiming , "Bitcoin is breaking!!!!! $39,700 is the next resistance!!" This statement suggests that the cryptocurrency is approaching a critical resistance level, and the potential for heightened market volatility is imminent.

As of the latest available data, the current price of Bitcoin stands at $38,242, reflecting a 3.14% increase in the last 24 hours and a notable 11.64% surge over the past 30 days. The $38,500 threshold highlighted by Crypto Rover now looms large as a crucial point of interest for market participants.

If Bitcoin breaches this level, it could trigger a cascade of liquidations, potentially reshaping the cryptocurrency landscape in the short term. In the end, analysts and traders alike will be closely watching to see whether Bitcoin can overcome the $38,500 resistance or if a significant correction is on the horizon.