Bitcoin (BTC) Scores Another Month in Green as Rally Picks up Steam

Wed, 03/01/2023 - 09:55
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Despite regulatory challenges and threat of further rate hikes, Bitcoin has triumphed once again, claiming another month in green
Bitcoin, the world's preeminent cryptocurrency, managed to claim yet another month in the green, February.

The latest Bitstamp data reveals that the stalwart crypto climbed by a not-so-impressive 0.04% during this period.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

Meanwhile, the second largest cryptocurrency on the market by market capitalization, Ether, enjoyed a swell of 1.27%.

Bitcoin's modest February gains are remarkable given the brief sell-off of the crypto market earlier in the month.

This resulted from a regulatory clampdown on crypto firms in the U.S. The enforcement measures against crypto trading platform Kraken, as well as the New York State Department of Financial Services' (NYDFS) order requiring Kraken to stop minting the BUSD stablecoin represents regulatory barriers that the crypto market has had to contend with.

Moreover, the broader macro picture remains somehow unfavorable for Bitcoin as the U.S. Federal Reserve remains determined to tackle inflation.

Nonetheless, it seems that the impact of these challenges on the overall crypto market has been somewhat muted, with both Bitcoin and Ether conclusively wrapping up February in positive territory.

After experiencing a brief period of bearishness, Bitcoin resolutely bounced back in late February buoyed by a series of favorable news emanating from Hong Kong.

The flagship cryptocurrency is still down 65.62% from its all-time high.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

