ENG
RU

Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves of 3iQ BTC Trust Surge to $1,000,000,000

News
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 11:12
article image
Vladislav Sopov
This fund has also listed Ethereum (ETH) Trust recently
Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves of 3iQ BTC Trust Surge to $1,000,000,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The first-ever regulated cryptocurrency-oriented ETF-like fund, Bitcoin Trust by Canadian giant 3iQ, has accomplished a historical milestone in terms of value.

First billion dollars for Bitcoin (BTC) Fund

While Bitcoin (BTC) revisited the $40,000 level for the first time after a painful 26 percent drop, Canada-based investment corporation 3iQ reports that its flagship product, Bitcoin Trust, has reached $1,000,000,000 in total volume of assets under management.

Bitcoin (BTC) trust by 3Iq breaks above $1B in AUM
Image via Twitter

This achievement was mentioned in a celebratory tweet by the 3iQ team. It should be noted that the price of one share of this fund rocketed hand-in-hand with the Bitcoin (BTC) price rally.

On Jan. 8, it reached an all-time high at $54.67. When Bitcoin (BTC) plummeted to $30,500, the price of QBTC also nosedived by 24.5 percent. Meanwhile, it restored promptly and is also in the green zone today, sitting at $48.63, or up 3.47 percent in 24 hours.

QBTC reached an all-times high on Jan.7
Image via Yahoo Finance

Bitcoin Trust by 3iQ was the first regulated Bitcoin-based investment product. Such assets provide retail and sophisticated investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to crypto markets without the necessity of buying and storing tokens directly.

Not only Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin Trust by 3iQ is avaliable on the Toronto and Gibraltar stock exchangesTSX and GSX, respectivelyfor clients with KYC/AML checks.

Also, 3iQ Ethereum Trust was listed as TSX:QETH.U on Dec. 11, 2020. It is one of the first Ethereum-based products for stock investors.

Related Ethereum Fund by 3iQ Finally Listed on Toronto Exchange. Why Is It Important?
Related
Ethereum Fund by 3iQ Finally Listed on Toronto Exchange. Why Is It Important?

As covered by U.Today previously, Gemini Custody was the technical partner of QETH.U listing. The service provided by the Winklevii is responsible for the security of digital assets allocated by 3iQ investment corporation.

At press time, it is changing hands at $23.80, or up more than 100 percent from its IPO price ($11.80).

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Calls Gold "Zombie Store of Value"
News
01/08/2021 - 14:44

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Calls Gold "Zombie Store of Value"

Yuri Molchan
article image Bakkt CEO Speaks About XRP as His Crypto Exchange Plans to Add More Cryptocurrencies
News
01/12/2021 - 06:39

Bakkt CEO Speaks About XRP as His Crypto Exchange Plans to Add More Cryptocurrencies

Alex Dovbnya
article image "Institutions Don't Have Their Fill Yet": Mike Novogratz
News
01/13/2021 - 18:52

"Institutions Don't Have Their Fill Yet": Mike Novogratz

Alex Dovbnya