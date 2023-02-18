Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Best for Unstable Times, but There's Catch: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Robert Kiyosaki, who made a fortune by investing in real estate but then switched to other directions, such as educating people on finance and writing popular non-fiction books on this topic, is known to be a big fan of Bitcoin.

The author of the bestselling piece of writing "Rich Dad Poor Dad" has taken to Twitter to confirm his support for digital gold, as well as for its physical analog and silver.

"Bitcoin best for unstable times" but there's catch

Kiyosaki tweeted that he still believes Bitcoin to be one of the best assets for "unstable times," such as what we are living in now, as well as silver and gold.

He reminded his audience that he has always believed that investing in stocks, bonds, mutual funds and ETFs was risky and now, he stated, it is very much risky.

He, however, warned users that the price of Bitcoin may go up and down now, but he still believes in BTC as an asset.

For years I have been saying, "Saving money,& investing in a well diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, mutual funds & ETF's is risky advice. Today very risky advice. I still believe Gold, silver, Bitcoin best for unstable times, although prices will go up and down. Take care. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 17, 2023

Kiyosaki expects BTC to hit $500,000 by 2025: Reasons

In a tweet published around a week ago, the investor ventured as far as to boldly say that he expects the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin to soar as high as the $500,000 level by 2025.

The basis for that, according to Kiyosaki, is that he thinks a great crash of the markets may be coming and he even expects the Depression to repeat itself. As the U.S. government has been trying to save the situation, it has been printing billions of USD, which the investor calls "fake money," since it is not backed by anything.

These two factors combined may push gold to $5,000, silver to $500 and Bitcoin to as high as $500,000 in two years.