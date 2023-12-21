Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could See $48,000, Top Trader Says

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Top traders have identified key patterns suggesting a potential Bitcoin (BTC) surge
Thu, 12/21/2023 - 19:38
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could See $48,000, Top Trader Says
According to prominent trader Josh Olszewicz, the Bitcoin (BTC) price could be on its way toward $48,000 if it breaks the $44,000 mark. 

This forecast is based on the current technical patterns observed on the cryptocurrency's price chart. The top digital currency is trading at $43,485.48, up by 1.3% at the time of writing.

Chart patterns signal upward potential

Olszewicz's analysis points to repeated "A&Es," referring to Adam and Eve patterns. This is a double-bottom indicator, which signals a bullish trend reversal. 

He also notes the potential formation of an inverted head and shoulders pattern, another bullish indicator. 

These technical formations, spotted in the proximity of a critical resistance level, suggest that a push beyond $44,000 could trigger a significant upward price movement. 

The current chart shows Bitcoin has tested this resistance level multiple times, indicating a strong possibility of a breakout.

Bullish market sentiment 

As reported by U.Today, analysts, including Jake Wujastyk, have identified a symmetrical triangle pattern. This is why a big move is expected soon. 

The community is, of course, abuzz with the anticipation of a Bitcoin ETF approval in 2024, which many believe could inject new vigor into the market and potentially drive prices higher.

The presence of bullish chart patterns and the prospect of an ETF have set the stage for what could be a breakout year for the world's leading cryptocurrency. Market watchers are keenly observing the price action, with some industry bigwigs like Bitwise projecting a rally to as high as $80,000.

article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

