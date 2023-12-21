Advertisement
AD

Top Ripple Lawyer Spotlights More SEC Failures

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Alderoty has spotlighted a series of court rulings criticizing the SEC for its inconsistent and sometimes arbitrary approach to regulation
Thu, 12/21/2023 - 18:27
Top Ripple Lawyer Spotlights More SEC Failures
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Stuart Alderoty, the chief legal officer at Ripple, has recently taken to X to express his concerns over what he perceives as the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) failures in recent court decisions. 

Advertisement

In a series of posts, Alderoty highlighted two significant legal setbacks for the SEC. Firstly, he referenced a ruling by a Federal Appeals Court in the Chamber of Commerce v SEC case, where the SEC was found to have acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” by not meeting a court-imposed deadline to amend deficiencies in its stock buyback rules. 

This ruling raises questions about the SEC's adherence to legal standards and procedures. 

Secondly, Alderoty pointed out an instance where the Supreme Court was informed that the SEC declined to participate in a lower court’s inquiry on whether syndicated loans, a massive $3 trillion industry led by JPMorgan Chase, should be classified as securities. This decision came after intense lobbying from large banks, as mentioned in Kirschner v. JPMorgan Chase.

Advertisement

A "troubling pattern" for the SEC

As reported by U.Today, Alderoty recently spotlighted a concerning pattern of behavior by the SEC. 

He pointed to instances of the SEC being accused of hypocrisy, failing to show lawful allegiance, neglecting its duties in crypto rulemaking, and treating similar cases inconsistently. 

Related
XRP vs. Solana Discourse Explored by Flare CEO

Additionally, the SEC faced criticism for potentially misleading court representations.

Alderoty's predictions for 2024

Looking forward to 2024, Alderoty shared his predictions regarding the future of cryptocurrency regulation in the U.S. He foresees the culmination of Ripple's ongoing legal struggle with the SEC but cautions against the agency's continued practice of regulation through enforcement. Alderoty predicts that judges will increasingly become the bulwark against SEC overreach, possibly culminating in a major Supreme Court case. 

However, he also anticipates a legislative deadlock, with Congress agreeing in principle on the need for crypto regulation but remaining divided over the specifics. 

This impasse, as Alderoty fears, will leave U.S. crypto firms in a challenging position while other countries progress in establishing clear regulatory frameworks.

#Ripple News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for December 21
2023/12/21 18:38
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for December 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Fantom (FTM) Breaks Key Resistance at $0.47, Analyst Signals Strong Rally Ahead
2023/12/21 18:38
Fantom (FTM) Breaks Key Resistance at $0.47, Analyst Signals Strong Rally Ahead
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Ripple Officially Approved by Central Bank of Ireland, Samson Mow Makes Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions, DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Giveaway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/21 18:38
Ripple Officially Approved by Central Bank of Ireland, Samson Mow Makes Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions, DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Giveaway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Top Ripple Lawyer Spotlights More SEC Failures
Top Ripple Lawyer Spotlights More SEC Failures
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for December 21
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for December 21
Fantom (FTM) Breaks Key Resistance at $0.47, Analyst Signals Strong Rally Ahead
Fantom (FTM) Breaks Key Resistance at $0.47, Analyst Signals Strong Rally Ahead
Ripple Officially Approved by Central Bank of Ireland, Samson Mow Makes Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions, DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Giveaway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ripple Officially Approved by Central Bank of Ireland, Samson Mow Makes Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions, DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Giveaway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
XRP vs. Solana Discourse Explored by Flare CEO
XRP vs. Solana Discourse Explored by Flare CEO
Massive Solana (SOL) on Move, Potential Sell-off Incoming?
Massive Solana (SOL) on Move, Potential Sell-off Incoming?
NEAR Price Analysis for December 21
NEAR Price Analysis for December 21
20 Million SHIB From Shiba Inu Team Go to Random Crypto User: Details
20 Million SHIB From Shiba Inu Team Go to Random Crypto User: Details
XRP Performs Hottest Burn in 2 Months
XRP Performs Hottest Burn in 2 Months
Shytoshi Kusama's Tweet Sparks Heated Response From SHIB Army
Shytoshi Kusama's Tweet Sparks Heated Response From SHIB Army
Show all
Advertisement
AD