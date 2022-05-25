Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 25

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market is neither bullish nor bearish today as some coins have left the correction phase, while the rates of others are going down.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to come back to the bullish zone. If the buying trading volume rises and the rate can return to the $30,000 mark, there are chances to see the breakout of the resistance.

On the bigger time frame, nothing crucial has changed in terms of possible sharp moves. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to $31,000 and the way the price approaches it. If bulls can get to this mark, the growth may continue to $32,950 shortly.

From the mid-term point of view, Bitcoin (BTC) is trying tom return to $30,000. In addition, the selling trading volume has fallen, which means that bears are losing their initiative. If the rate can return to the mentioned mark by the end of the month, June might be bullish for the leading cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,732 at press time.