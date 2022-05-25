Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 25

Wed, 05/25/2022 - 14:06
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has bearish trend finished for Bitcoin (BTC)?
The market is neither bullish nor bearish today as some coins have left the correction phase, while the rates of others are going down.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to come back to the bullish zone. If the buying trading volume rises and the rate can return to the $30,000 mark, there are chances to see the breakout of the resistance.

On the bigger time frame, nothing crucial has changed in terms of possible sharp moves. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to $31,000 and the way the price approaches it. If bulls can get to this mark, the growth may continue to $32,950 shortly.

From the mid-term point of view, Bitcoin (BTC) is trying tom return to $30,000. In addition, the selling trading volume has fallen, which means that bears are losing their initiative. If the rate can return to the mentioned mark by the end of the month, June might be bullish for the leading cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,732 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

