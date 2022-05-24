BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for May 24

After sharp growth, most of the coins have entered the correction phase.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) keeps facing trouble, going down by 4% over the last 24 hours.
Despite the fall, Bitcoin (BTC) is located in the middle of the channel with neither bullish nor bearish signals. However, the $30,000 mark remains important in terms of a further possible rise. If buyers can return to this area and fix above it, the growth may continue to $31,000 by the end of the week.
Bitcoin is trading at $28,977 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest loser from the list today with a drop of 6.53%.
Ethereum (ETH) is showing worse price performance than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate keeps going down after a failed attempt to fix above $2,000. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a sharp decline below $1,900 within the next few days.
Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $1,935 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is following Ehtereum (ETH) with a decline of 6.34%.
XRP has lost the $0.40 mark, which means that until the rate is below it, there are good chances to see a continued decrease. In this case, traders might see the test of the support level at $0.37 shortly.
XRP is trading at $0.3979 at press time.