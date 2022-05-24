BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for May 24

Original U.Today article

Which coins have accumulated enough effort for a continued rise?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After sharp growth, most of the coins have entered the correction phase.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) keeps facing trouble, going down by 4% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the fall, Bitcoin (BTC) is located in the middle of the channel with neither bullish nor bearish signals. However, the $30,000 mark remains important in terms of a further possible rise. If buyers can return to this area and fix above it, the growth may continue to $31,000 by the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $28,977 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest loser from the list today with a drop of 6.53%.

Ethereum (ETH) is showing worse price performance than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate keeps going down after a failed attempt to fix above $2,000. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a sharp decline below $1,900 within the next few days.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $1,935 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is following Ehtereum (ETH) with a decline of 6.34%.

XRP has lost the $0.40 mark, which means that until the rate is below it, there are good chances to see a continued decrease. In this case, traders might see the test of the support level at $0.37 shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.3979 at press time.