Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 23

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls have begun the new week by growing, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the coins that has grown the least, going up by less than 1%.

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the recently formed level at $30,012. Bulls could hold this level; however, if the pressure continues, there is a chance to see a sharp drop below $30,000 until the end of the day.

On the daily time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) remains trading in the middle of a wide range, which means that the coin is still accumulating efforts for a further sharp move. If the price approaches $31,000, one can expect the possible test of the resistance at $32,950 within the next few days.

From the mid-term point of view, the continued fall of Bitcoin (BTC) may have stopped as the rate is above the important $30,000 mark. If bears cannot seize the initiative and the selling volume remains low, the current weekly candle might become bullish for the leading cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,232 at press time.