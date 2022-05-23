Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 23

Mon, 05/23/2022 - 15:05
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can the current week become bullish for Bitcoin (BTC)?
Bulls have begun the new week by growing, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the coins that has grown the least, going up by less than 1%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the recently formed level at $30,012. Bulls could hold this level; however, if the pressure continues, there is a chance to see a sharp drop below $30,000 until the end of the day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) remains trading in the middle of a wide range, which means that the coin is still accumulating efforts for a further sharp move. If the price approaches $31,000, one can expect the possible test of the resistance at $32,950 within the next few days.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
From the mid-term point of view, the continued fall of Bitcoin (BTC) may have stopped as the rate is above the important $30,000 mark. If bears cannot seize the initiative and the selling volume remains low, the current weekly candle might become bullish for the leading cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,232 at press time.

