Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for March 25

Sat, 03/25/2023 - 13:32
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does Bitcoin (BTC) still look bullish despite bears' pressure?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for March 25
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market has continued on the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 1.78% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is returning to the recently formed support level at $27,374. If the decline continues and the candle closes near the aforementioned mark, the breakout may lead to a drop to the $27,000 zone soon.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price has once again failed to fix above the $28,000 mark, which means that there is a high chance to see a correction before a continued rise. In this case, one can expect a test of the support at $26,707 shortly.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is unclear as the price is between the support at $26,845 and the resistance at $28,474.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for March 24

In this regard, the more likely scenario is sideways trading so one side could accumulate enough energy for a further sharp move.

Bitcoin is trading at $27,460 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Co-Founder Pokes Fun at Elon Musk's Neuralink and Matrix
03/25/2023 - 12:48
Dogecoin Co-Founder Pokes Fun at Elon Musk's Neuralink and Matrix
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image David Gokhshtein Wonders if $10,000 Ethereum (ETH) Forecasts Are Extinct
03/25/2023 - 11:27
David Gokhshtein Wonders if $10,000 Ethereum (ETH) Forecasts Are Extinct
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB): Shibarium Burning 70% of Base Fee Leaves Community Delighted
03/25/2023 - 11:02
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Shibarium Burning 70% of Base Fee Leaves Community Delighted
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide