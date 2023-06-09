Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 9

Fri, 06/09/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is consolidation of Bitcoin (BTC) going to last?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 9
The cryptocurrency market has not decided yet which way to go, as the rates of some coins are rising, while others are falling.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.16% since yesterday.

On the local time frame, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading in a narrow channel, between the support at $26,289 and the resistance at $26,778.

At the moment, there are no bullish or bearish signals, which means that there is a high chance to see ongoing consolidation in the range of $26,500-$26,700.

On the daily time frame, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is accumulating energy for a sharp move. However, if the fall continues to the $26,000 zone and fixes below it, there is a high probability to see a test of the support at $25,270 soon.

A better situation can be seen on the weekly chart, as the price has bounced off the mirror level at the $25,300 area. If the bar closes far from it, traders can expect a local correction to the $27,000-$28,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,584 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

