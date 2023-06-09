Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 9

Original U.Today article

How long is consolidation of Bitcoin (BTC) going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market has not decided yet which way to go, as the rates of some coins are rising, while others are falling.

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.16% since yesterday.

On the local time frame, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading in a narrow channel, between the support at $26,289 and the resistance at $26,778.

At the moment, there are no bullish or bearish signals, which means that there is a high chance to see ongoing consolidation in the range of $26,500-$26,700.

On the daily time frame, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is accumulating energy for a sharp move. However, if the fall continues to the $26,000 zone and fixes below it, there is a high probability to see a test of the support at $25,270 soon.

A better situation can be seen on the weekly chart, as the price has bounced off the mirror level at the $25,300 area. If the bar closes far from it, traders can expect a local correction to the $27,000-$28,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,584 at press time.