Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 24

Is the current rise of Bitcoin (BTC) a reason for a return to $40,000?

The weekend has begun with the continued growth of the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone again.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest gainer today, rising by 4.10% over the past 24 hours.

On the 4H chart, the rise of the main crypto is going on against the declining trading volume. It means that a slight correction may occur near the closest resistance around $34,000. Despite this, the mid-term scenario remains bullish.

On the bigger time frame, the trading volume is also going down, which means that traders have not accumulated enough power yet for a sharp move. However, bulls have broken the falling channel, which might be a prerequisite for an ongoing price rise to the vital mark of $40,000.

According to the weekly chart, the overall picture is rather bullish than bearish as buyers have managed to show an impulse rise after a retest of the $30,000 mark.

In this regard, if buyers fix above $37,000, the next important resistance at $43,700 may be attained within a few weeks.

Bitcoin is trading at $33,719 at press time.