Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) MVRV Indicator Hits Warning Level - Price Drop Coming?

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
Crypto analyst Ali Martinez weighs in as chances of Bitcoin price correction loom
Tue, 5/03/2024 - 13:45
Bitcoin (BTC) MVRV Indicator Hits Warning Level - Price Drop Coming?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, a popular indicator used to gauge the profit and loss of Bitcoin (BTC) holders, has reached a critical threshold that has historically been a precursor to significant price corrections. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez brought attention to this trend through a tweet, warning that the Bitcoin MVRV indicator has climbed to 19.57%. 

Advertisement

This is a notable increase, especially when considering that since February 2021, in each instance the indicator surpassed the 18% mark, it was followed by a notable decrease in Bitcoin's price, ranging between 24% and 55%. The MVRV ratio is a valuation metric that compares the market value (the current price) of Bitcoin to its realized value (the average price at which each Bitcoin last moved).

Is Bitcoin price correction coming?

Typically, a high MVRV ratio suggests that the price is overvalued relative to its "fair" value, which can lead to a sell-off, while a low ratio indicates undervaluation. With the ratio currently sitting at 19.57%, there is mounting concern among traders and investors about a potential steep price correction in the near future.

This warning comes amid a remarkable rally on the Bitcoin market. As of the latest updates, Bitcoin has been trading at $66,733, marking a 2.45% increase in the last 24 hours and an impressive 54.74% surge in the last 30 days. This has pushed Bitcoin's market capitalization up by 2.46%, reaching a staggering $1.3 trillion. However, the potential for volatility is underscored by recent market activities.

According to CoinGlass data, there has been a total of $158.37 million in Bitcoin liquidations over the last 24 hours. Breaking this down further, $65.31 million were in long liquidations, while short liquidations accounted for $93.07 million. This indicates a high level of market activity and potentially speculative behavior, which could exacerbate the effects of any potential price corrections.

#Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Signals Massive 2,084% Upside
2024/03/05 13:47
Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Signals Massive 2,084% Upside
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin Quickly Approaching ATH
2024/03/05 13:47
Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin Quickly Approaching ATH
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Key Metric Gives Bullish Signals
2024/03/05 13:47
Dogecoin (DOGE) Key Metric Gives Bullish Signals
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Proof of Talk returns to the Louvre Palace as agenda-setting event for Web3
Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Fest: A Day of Triumph and Innovation!
GTA Token Soars to Unprecedented Heights, Redefining Crypto Gaming Landscape
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) MVRV Indicator Hits Warning Level - Price Drop Coming?
Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Signals Massive 2,084% Upside
Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin Quickly Approaching ATH
Show all